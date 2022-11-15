Sun Prairie police called after second grader brought hunting knife to school

Police were called to a Sun Prairie elementary school Monday after a second grader brought a knife to school.

According to an email sent to parents, a staff member at Meadow View Elementary found and confiscated a hunting knife after another student reported it shortly after the start of the school day.

The student was taken to the office and sent home and staff reported the incident to police in accordance with the district’s weapons policy, principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez wrote in the email.

The email did not say whether the student was suspended.

District spokesperson Patti Lux declined to say what disciplinary action was taken but referred to the district policy, which says students may be suspended for up to five consecutive school days for violating the weapons policy or up to 15 days if an expulsion notice is sent.

“Because it’s a second grader we’re very limited to what we can share,” Lux said. “All students are subject to the consequences.”

Sun Prairie police did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.