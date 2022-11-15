Stuck boot causes crash through Middleton salon window

A stuck boot is believed responsible for a vehicle-versus-building crash that injured a salon employee Tuesday, Middleton police said.
An employee of Le Nail Salon was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into the business' window at 6771 University Ave. at about 1:45 p.m., police said.
Police later determined that the driver, who was not injured, was attempting to park in front of the salon when the person's boot got stuck between the gas and brake pedals.
Police did not provide information on the extent of the salon employee's injuries.
Remembering the 1996 fire that destroyed Madison's Hotel Washington
Hotel Washington before the fire
Club de Wash before the fire
Hotel Washington fire
Hotel Washington fire
Hotel Washington fire
Hotel Washington fire
Hotel Washington in ruins
People watch Hotel Washington blaze
Hotel Washington fire
Hotel Washington fire
Fighting the fire
Extinguishing hot spot
Friends embrace
Freezing water
Hotel Washington fire
Barber's Closet fire damage
Hotel Washington flowers
Gutted hotel with flag
Hotel Washington vigil
Hotel Washington service
Fire investigators
Salvaging what they can
Washington Hotel steps
State Journal front page Feb. 19, 1996
State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996
State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996
Trumpf Hotel, 1906
Hotel Washington in 1935
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!