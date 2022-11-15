Stuck boot causes crash through Middleton salon window

A stuck boot is believed responsible for a vehicle-versus-building crash that injured a salon employee Tuesday, Middleton police said.

An employee of Le Nail Salon was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into the business' window at 6771 University Ave. at about 1:45 p.m., police said.

Police later determined that the driver, who was not injured, was attempting to park in front of the salon when the person's boot got stuck between the gas and brake pedals.

Police did not provide information on the extent of the salon employee's injuries.