Snow causes at least 30 crashes in 15 hours, Madison police say

Madison police responded to 30 crashes in the first 15 hours of Saturday's snow.
Officers were dispatched to 30 crashes between midnight and 3:30 p.m., police said.
Of the crashes, 20 caused property damage and five had confirmed injuries, but there were no fatalities.
The dispatch supervisor said there were "dozens" of snow related crashes throughout the city, according to Lt. Kimberly Alan.
"He also said to point out we are only dispatched to crashes that have blockage or injuries," Alan said. "Otherwise citizens are referred to self reporting on the
(Department of Transportation) website."
Some crashes were only minutes apart.
The 911 center received a call reporting a crash at South High Point Road and McKee Road at 1:04 p.m. where the driver hit a fire hydrant and left it inoperable.
2 Wisconsin pizza restaurants show up on Yelp's top 100, one in Milwaukee, one in Madison
Middleton football coach, teacher resigns amid program investigation
Culver's hearing from angry Pepsi fans, happy Coca-Cola drinkers as it switches products
Old-school, red-sauce spaghetti house coming to Regent Street
Former Badger named interim UW-Green Bay men's basketball coach
After 6 years, Madison growler bar plans to go out 'with a bang'
Designers offer ambitious concepts for remaking Madison's Lake Monona waterfront
Restaurant review: Go to Ollie's, the first of 2 restaurants replacing Liliana's, for the pizza
Police investigating alleged harassment in Middleton football program
21 taken to hospitals after huge pile-up that closed I-39/90 for hours Friday, authorities say
Chef Dave Heide on suspending Little John's operations: 'I feel like the 'Giving Tree' stump'
UW-Madison professor creates beet that actually tastes good
Designers wow big crowd with visions for Lake Monona waterfront
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's basketball's loss at Maryland
Before closure, Little John's struggled to meet contractual obligations for senior meals
Just about 5 miles away and 9 minutes later, another vehicle crashed into a pole at 1:13 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe Street and Odana Road, the 911 center said.
Driving should be avoided as much as possible in these conditions, but if it's absolutely necessary police say to make sure to fully clear snow and ice off your vehicle for better visibility on all sides.
Drivers should also allow at least 200 feet between them and the driver ahead so there's enough space to break on ice or snow, and to make way for first responders.
Photos: Remembering the record-setting blizzard of December 2012
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Luke McHenry of Madison digs out his vehicle along Fish Hatchery Road with help from his son, Sebastian Wells, after a severe winter storm moved through the upper Midwest on Dec. 20, 2012.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Trevor Cox, 18, plows the sidewalk in front of his house using a four-wheeler during a winter snowstorm in Oregon on Dec. 20, 2012.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Lucy Kneifl shovels the sidewalk in front of her house on Main Street in Oregon during a snowstorm Dec. 20, 2012.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Dean Walker, 14, left, shovels the driveway as his dad, Dean, uses the snow blower during a winter snowstorm in Oregon on Dec. 20, 2012.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Raymond Wolf, left, throws a playful shovel of snow at his neighbor, Greg Decker, during a blizzard Dec. 20, 2012.
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Barry Jensen clears his sidewalk on Hamlet Place during blizzard Dec. 20, 2012.
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Vehicles follow a Dane County snowplow on Highway 51 near Milwaukee Street during a blizzard Dec. 20, 2012.
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Playground equipment was covered in snow in a park behind Woodman's East on Dec. 20, 2012.
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Lucas Hemming, 11, gets an assist from his dog, Zelda, during a snowstorm Dec. 20, 2012.
MIKE DEVRIES
Scene from December 2012 snowstorm
Julia Orlowski of Madison takes cover from heavy snow under an umbrella while walking along West Gorham Street on Dec. 20, 2012.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Snow covers a vehicle along Swanton Road during a blizzard Dec. 20, 2012.
MIKE DEVRIES
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
A pedestrian crosses Martin Luther King Boulevard in Downtown Madison during a massive snowstorm on Dec. 20, 2012.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Brint Schwerbel of Madison heads to work on skis down Oakridge Avenue on Dec. 20, 2012.
MICHELLE STOCKER, CAPITAL TIMES
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Tom Togstad, with Madison Commercial Landscaping, works on clearing the Capitol Steps. Heavy snow moved into the Madison area Dec. 20, 2012.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Scene from December 2012 blizzard
Steve Gordon of Madison walks his dogs along Grandview Boulevard on the South Side as a steady snowfall moves through the area Dec. 20, 2012.
John Hart
Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard
Williams Duran clears a heavy accumulation of snow and ice from the roof of Famous Dave's restaurant in Madison on Dec. 21, 2012, the day after a huge snowstorm moved through the area.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard
Jon Janaka sleds down the hill with his daughter, Tulsi, 6, on his back at Olbrich Park in Madison on Dec. 21, 2012, the day after a winter storm hit the state.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard
A snow-covered Volkswagen bus rests along South Ingersoll Street in Madison on Dec. 21, 2012, following a severe winter storm.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard
A Dane County snow plow makes its way along Highway M in the town of Westport as cleanup efforts after a blizzard continued Dec. 21, 2012.
John Hart
Aftermath of December 2012 blizzard
Snow plow operators work to clear mailboxes and driveways along Highway K in the town of Springfield as residents cleaned up Dec. 21, 2012, the day after a blizzard inundated southern Wisconsin.
John Hart
State Journal front page Dec. 21, 2012
State Journal coverage Dec. 21, 2012
State Journal coverage Dec. 21, 2012
State Journal coverage Dec. 21, 2012
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!