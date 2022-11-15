 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Police: Stuck boot causes crash through Middleton salon window, injuring one

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

A stuck boot is believed responsible for a vehicle-versus-building crash that injured a salon employee Tuesday, Middleton police said.

An employee of Le Nail Salon was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into the business' window at 6771 University Ave. at about 1:45 p.m., police said.

Police later determined that the driver, who was not injured, was attempting to park in front of the salon when the person's boot got stuck between the gas and brake pedals.

Police did not provide information on the extent of the salon employee's injuries.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans feel more grateful this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics