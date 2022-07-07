Platteville teen killed in single-vehicle crash

A 16-year-old Platteville girl was killed early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Grant County.

Chasity M. Hubbard was riding in a Ford Five Hundred heading west on McAdam Road in the town of Paris shortly before 3 a.m. when the 16-year-old driver lost control while negotiating a turn in loose pea gravel, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle went off the shoulder, struck a tree and overturned. Hubbard, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and another 16-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crash, Grant County’s sixth traffic fatality of the year, remains under investigation with cooperation from the driver and passenger.