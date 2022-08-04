Madison health officials seeking dog that bit child on South Side

Public health officials are trying to track down a dog that bit a child Monday on Madison’s South Side.

The dog bit the child as they passed each other around 6:15 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of Lake Point Drive, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. The child was treated at urgent care for a small puncture wound, said Humane Officer Shelley Peckham.

The dog, described as small and black with a long body and short coat, was being walked by a white woman with blonde hair.

Health officials say if they can’t locate the dog and verify its vaccination status, the child may be required to undergo a series of expensive shots to prevent rabies.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the dog is asked to call 608-255-2345 and ask for an animal services officer.

The city-county health department, which responds to more than 500 animal bites per year, recommends keeping dogs on a short enough leash to avoid contact with anyone passing by and teaching children to ask permission before petting a strange animal.

They advise treating pet bites like vehicle collisions: always exchange information with the other party.