 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Madison health officials seeking dog that bit child on South Side

  • 0
Dog and owner

Public health officials are trying to identify a dog that bit a child Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of Lake Point Drive.

 PUBLIC HEALTH MADISON AND DANE COUNTY

Public health officials are trying to track down a dog that bit a child Monday on Madison’s South Side.

The dog bit the child as they passed each other around 6:15 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of Lake Point Drive, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. The child was treated at urgent care for a small puncture wound, said Humane Officer Shelley Peckham. 

The dog, described as small and black with a long body and short coat, was being walked by a white woman with blonde hair.

Dog and owner

Public health officials are trying to identify a dog that bit a child Tuesday afternoon on Lake Point Drive. If unable to verify the dog's vaccination status they say the child will require a series of expensive shots to prevent rabies.

Health officials say if they can’t locate the dog and verify its vaccination status, the child may be required to undergo a series of expensive shots to prevent rabies.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the dog is asked to call 608-255-2345 and ask for an animal services officer.

People are also reading…

The city-county health department, which responds to more than 500 animal bites per year, recommends keeping dogs on a short enough leash to avoid contact with anyone passing by and teaching children to ask permission before petting a strange animal.

They advise treating pet bites like vehicle collisions: always exchange information with the other party.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics