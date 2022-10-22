Duplex explosion investigation continues in village of Oregon

Authorities suspect a buildup of natural gas in an explosion Friday that destroyed a duplex under construction at 846 Oregon Parks Ave. in the village of Oregon and sparked a fire that severely damaged a duplex next door.
Phil Brinkman | Wisconsin State Journal
The duplex that blew up in Oregon Friday was under construction at the time. The explosion also severely damaged a neighboring duplex.
PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL
Friday's house explosion in Oregon cast a wide debris field and set a neighboring duplex on fire.
Investigators continued to sift through debris Saturday, finding little to salvage a day after an explosion destroyed a duplex under construction in the village of Oregon and severely damaged a neighboring duplex.
The explosion at 846 Oregon Parks Ave. occurred about 8:35 a.m. Friday, some 30 minutes after the last of the affected residents had left their homes. No one was injured in the blast and subsequent fire that displaced two families living in the duplex next door.
A dog was rescued from the fire by a builder in the area, but a pet cat was missing, according to Oregon Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier.
The explosion occurred at an empty duplex under construction. The property, along with many others in the area, is owned by a Brooklyn, Wisconsin, family that did not want to comment on the incident Saturday.
Neighbors continued to be bewildered by the explosion, with many stopping to stare or take pictures as they passed the site.
An explosion Friday morning destroyed a duplex that was under construction in the village of Oregon, and another duplex next door is "pretty close to a complete loss," Oregon Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier said.
Damage to homes after an explosion occurred in a house on the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue in Oregon, Wis., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Oregon home explosion
An explosion Friday morning destroyed a duplex that was under construction in the village of Oregon, and another duplex next door is "pretty close to a complete loss," Oregon Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier said.
Authorities suspect a buildup of natural gas in an explosion Friday that destroyed a duplex under construction at 846 Oregon Parks Ave. in the village of Oregon and sparked a fire that severely damaged a duplex next door.