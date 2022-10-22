Duplex explosion investigation continues in village of Oregon

Investigators continued to sift through debris Saturday, finding little to salvage a day after an explosion destroyed a duplex under construction in the village of Oregon and severely damaged a neighboring duplex.

The explosion at 846 Oregon Parks Ave. occurred about 8:35 a.m. Friday, some 30 minutes after the last of the affected residents had left their homes. No one was injured in the blast and subsequent fire that displaced two families living in the duplex next door.

A dog was rescued from the fire by a builder in the area, but a pet cat was missing, according to Oregon Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier.

The explosion occurred at an empty duplex under construction. The property, along with many others in the area, is owned by a Brooklyn, Wisconsin, family that did not want to comment on the incident Saturday.

Neighbors continued to be bewildered by the explosion, with many stopping to stare or take pictures as they passed the site.

Jon Mountford, a builder on a neighboring project who witnessed the incident, told the Wisconsin State Journal the duplex's builder turned the unit's gas on just days earlier, wanting to warm up the place before doing interior finishing work. While the fire department hadn't determined an official cause for the explosion, Linzmeier said Friday it was a “pretty fair assumption” that a gas buildup had something to do with the explosion.

Linzmeier has said the majority of the damage is irreparable, with only the unit in the neighboring duplex farthest from the blast still habitable.