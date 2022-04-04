 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver identified in fatal Green County crash

Authorities have identified the driver killed Thursday in a crash with a truck on snow-covered roads in the town of Albany.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Jacob A. Riley of Broadhead was driving a 2003 Nissan Murano northbound on Highway 104 just before 7:45 a.m. when he lost control and crossed into the path of a southbound Freightliner.

According to the sheriff’s department, Riley was not wearing a seatbelt and his vehicle’s airbags did not deploy.

Riley was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Freightliner, 62-year-old Robin Greenland of Westby, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash was the county's second traffic fatality of 2022.

