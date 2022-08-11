Bicyclist killed in collision with truck identified

Authorities have identified a bicyclist killed Aug. 1 when he was struck by a truck on the city's East Side.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said 79-year-old William Cummings of Madison died as a result of the crash.
According to police, Cummings was hit by a box truck near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way around 2:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
