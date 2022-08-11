 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bicyclist killed in collision with truck identified

Authorities have identified a bicyclist killed Aug. 1 when he was struck by a truck on the city's East Side.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said 79-year-old William Cummings of Madison died as a result of the crash.

According to police, Cummings was hit by a box truck near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way around 2:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

