 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Authorities searching Mississippi River for missing boater

  • 0

Authorities are searching for a Dubuque man who is missing after his boat went adrift in the Mississippi River.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in the waters off Finley’s Landing on the Wisconsin side of the river.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hartig was last seen pursuing his pontoon boat in shallow waters after it came unmoored from a sandbar. The empty boat was recovered nearby.

Search efforts continued Thursday after being suspended overnight, but Hartig had not been located as of 3 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics