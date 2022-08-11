 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Beltline collision

Authorities have identified the pedestrian killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the Beltline Saturday. 

The Dane County Medical Examiner said 40-year-old Carmelo Garcia Alvarado of Nicaragua died as a result of the crash, which happened around 5:10 a.m. near Agriculture Drive.

According to Madison police, the driver said Alvarado walked out of the median and into the path of traffic. Alvarado was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and the Medical Examiner's Office are continuing to investigate the crash. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics