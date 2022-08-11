Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Beltline collision

Authorities have identified the pedestrian killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the Beltline Saturday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner said 40-year-old Carmelo Garcia Alvarado of Nicaragua died as a result of the crash, which happened around 5:10 a.m. near Agriculture Drive.

According to Madison police, the driver said Alvarado walked out of the median and into the path of traffic. Alvarado was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and the Medical Examiner's Office are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.