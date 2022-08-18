Arena man killed in single-vehicle crash

An Arena man was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in rural Iowa County.

Ralph Reeson was driving north on County Road K near Knight Hollow Road in the town of Arena shortly before 3:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Reeson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.