Arena man killed in single-vehicle crash

An Arena man was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in rural Iowa County.
Ralph Reeson was driving north on County Road K near Knight Hollow Road in the town of Arena shortly before 3:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.
Reeson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.
The crash is under investigation.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue