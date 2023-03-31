A small fire on Madison’s Southeast Side has temporarily displaced residents of an apartment building amid a threat of severe weather.
Emergency personnel responded to the report of a residential fire just before 5 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Evan Acres Road in the town of Blooming Grove. No one was injured in the fire, which a resident said was started by electronics in an apartment on the second floor.
Residents of the apartment building boarded Madison Metro Transit buses for shelter as Dane County is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Fire investigators were in the process of determining whether the building was inhabitable around 6:30 p.m.