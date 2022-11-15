 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

A stuck boot causes a crash through a Middleton salon window, injuring 1

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

An employee of Le Nail Salon was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into the salon window, says Middleton police.

At approximately 1:49 p.m. Middleton police responded to a 911 call at 6771 University Avenue, reporting a vehicle crashed into the building.

After investigating the crash, police learned the driver was attempting to park in front of the salon when their boot got stuck between the gas and brake pedals. The vehicle then crashed through the storefront window, injuring the salon employee.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans feel more grateful this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics