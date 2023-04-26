The Crystal Grand Music Theatre, one of Wisconsin's main country music venues, is receiving national recognition.

Crystal Grand, located in Lake Delton on Munroe Avenue, has been nominated as one of five finalists for the Academy of Country Music's Theater of the Year awards. The small theater, which seats just over 2,000 spectators, maximizes intimacy, acoustics, and aesthetics to provide performers and guests the best experience they can get given the limited resources of a small-town environment.

"This whole thing was a complete surprise to us," said theater owner Tom Lines.

"It's a big deal not only for the community, but for the Midwest," said Crystal Grand chief operating officer Michael Alexander. "Even if you are in the top 100, it would be amazing, so we're pretty excited about that."

The ACM consists of 4,700 agents, artists, and radio station representatives. The organization votes for 25 finalists then takes another vote to narrow down to the five. Venue qualifications include at least 10 country music shows per year and being in good financial standing with performers, among others.

The Theater of the Year Award will be announced in August.

"We were all just in complete shock when we found out we were nominated," said theater production manager Natalie Campbell.

Campbell, along with Lines and Alexander, have managed Crystal Grand since 2016 and took over ownership in 2021 from Tommy Bartlett Inc. owner Tom Diehl and Kalahari Resorts owner Todd Nelson. They have since renovated the lobby and interior of the theater.

Alexander lauded the previous owners, particularly Diehl, saying that he expressed a lot of confidence in the current owners' ability to run Crystal Grand.

"We still kind of feel like we're the young bucks in the industry sometimes," said Campbell. "We do everything that we can to make sure that the artist, customer, everyone who walks in here has the best time. We don't want any reason why anyone would not want to come back here."

"We took over the venue seven years ago and our goal was to make the venue relevant," said Lines. "Our team of people is just amazing. There's so many people making this theater what it is right now."

She said that former artists and their booking agents have recommended other artists to Crystal Grand .

"The number one thing is that we're chasing relationships and not money," said Alexander, who has been involved with country music for over 20 years as an artist and booking agent. "It's all those relationships and making sure the focus is on the customer experience. People really like doing business with people who are moral and fair."

The theater, which was opened in 1994, has 1,500 main floor seats and 528 more on the mezzanine level, according to Campbell. The theater's slightly downward-angled seating allows for clear concert viewing. Speakers placed throughout the theater are angled as well to an acoustic level ideal for artists.

"We're really proud of the way the venue acoustics hit every customer sitting in there, no matter where your seat is," said Campbell.

Country artists who have performed or will perform at Crystal Grand include Josh Turner, Trace Adkins, and Blake Shelton. Artists from other genres have done shows there as well. The Oak Ridge Boys have come to the theater each of its 29 years of its existence.

The four other nominees for ACM Theater of the Year are the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, Florida; Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska; Stiefel Theatre in Salina, Kansas; and the famous Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. A full list of all ACM awards for 2023 is on the ACM website.

"I never thought I'd see us on the same level as them," said Campbell of the Grand Ole Opry. "It's a special feeling for sure."