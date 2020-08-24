'Absolutely horrific': Madison responds to Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

"How many times do we have to see people of color become victims of police to realize there is something broken within our policing organizations?" he said. "We expect police to protect us, not shoot us in the back."

Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, said he was "traumatized" by Sunday's shooting and wants to see the country do better at valuing the lives of Black people.

Stubbs said the state Legislature needs to take the lead on enacting legislation to limit police use of force, combat racial profiling and require de-escalation training for officers, as well as other limits to use of force. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers called on the Legislature to take up a package of nine police reform bills in a special session.

"We cannot continue to stand by and get another scenario and another scenario," Stubbs said. "How many more lives does it take before our leaders commit (to change)? How many more videos do I have to watch?"

Grayson said watching the video of Blake's shooting made her feel "numb" and was "one of those things I wish I never saw."