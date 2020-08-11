Absentee ballots keep Madison poll workers busy Tuesday

With more voters opting to cast their ballots from the safety of their homes, Madison poll workers were kept busy during Tuesday’s light turnout primary processing tens of thousands of mailed-in votes.
The Madison Clerk’s Office received several shipments of absentee ballots from the U.S. Postal Service throughout the day Tuesday. Ballots were then driven to the voter’s respective polling stations to be counted with the help of an “absentee response team” sent to polling places around the city that needed extra hands to process the ballots, said Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl.
“We have done a lot of driving throughout the city making absentee deliveries,” she said. “Usually, it’s not a matter of absentees being processed all day long, but the poll workers started on that first thing when the polls opened at 7 a.m.”
By late afternoon 50,876 of the 72,879 absentee ballots issued, or about 70%, had been returned to the Clerk’s Office to be processed at polling locations, Witzel-Behl said. Many more were delivered directly to polling locations by voters, who dropped them off rather than risk mailing them too late to be counted. Absentee ballots had to be in by 8 p.m. Tuesday, just like those cast in person.
Aside from the daily regular mail delivery, the Clerk’s Office had six supplemental drop-offs from the Postal Service throughout the day Tuesday, bringing in more than 1,000 ballots in time to be counted with the last delivery arriving soon before polls closed, Witzel-Behl said.
Clerks processed and counted the absentee ballots during the day, a far different experience from the April election, when a court order barred ballots from being processed until six days later.
With nearly all Dane County precincts reporting late Tuesday, the partisan primary had a 28.4% turnout among the county’s voting-age population and a slightly higher turnout of 32.4% in Madison.
For the third time this year — including the spring election and a special election in May for northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District — members of the Wisconsin National Guard helped with elections across the state.
The Guard sent nearly 700 members to 40 counties across Wisconsin to help with delivering supplies like hand sanitizer, setting up the sites or performing poll worker duties at under-staffed locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell, who was not opposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary and doesn’t have a Republican opponent in November, said Dane County received support from about 50 plainclothes National Guard members, mostly staffing Madison polling sites.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.