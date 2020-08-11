Absentee ballots keep Madison poll workers busy in partisan primary election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As voters take advantage of safely casting absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison poll workers were keeping busy during Tuesday's partisan primary processing thousands of mailed-in votes.

The Madison Clerk's Office has received several shipments of absentee ballots from the U.S. Postal Service throughout Tuesday, the ballots are being driven to the voter's respective polling stations to be counted, and the office is sending out an "absentee response team" to voting sites that need help getting caught up processing absentees, said Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl.

"We have done a lot of driving throughout the city making absentee deliveries," she said. "Usually, it's not a matter of absentees being processed all day long, but the poll workers started on that first thing when the polls opened at 7 a.m."

By about 5:30 p.m., Witzel-Behl said 50,876 of the 72,879 absentee ballots issued, or about 70%, had been returned to the Clerk's Office to be processed at polling locations. Hundreds of other absentee ballots may have been delivered directly to a polling location by a voter, she said.

Aside from the daily regular mail delivery, the Clerk's Office had two supplemental drop-offs Tuesday from the Postal Service bringing in more than 1,000 ballots in time to be counted, she said.