Absentee ballots keep Madison poll workers busy in partisan primary election

As voters take advantage of safely casting absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison poll workers were keeping busy during Tuesday's partisan primary processing thousands of mailed-in votes.
The Madison Clerk's Office has received several shipments of absentee ballots from the U.S. Postal Service throughout Tuesday, the ballots are being driven to the voter's respective polling stations to be counted, and the office is sending out an "absentee response team" to voting sites that need help getting caught up processing absentees, said Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl.
"We have done a lot of driving throughout the city making absentee deliveries," she said. "Usually, it's not a matter of absentees being processed all day long, but the poll workers started on that first thing when the polls opened at 7 a.m."
By about 5:30 p.m., Witzel-Behl said 50,876 of the 72,879 absentee ballots issued, or about 70%, had been returned to the Clerk's Office to be processed at polling locations. Hundreds of other absentee ballots may have been delivered directly to a polling location by a voter, she said.
Aside from the daily regular mail delivery, the Clerk's Office had two supplemental drop-offs Tuesday from the Postal Service bringing in more than 1,000 ballots in time to be counted, she said.
A fourth and fifth delivery for the day came after 6 p.m., Witzel-Behl said.
Witzel-Behl expected most of the returned absentee ballots will be processed and counted by the time polls close at 8 p.m. as opposed to the April election when a court order barred ballots from being processed until a week after the spring election, which held up how quickly result came in.
While there is no statewide race on Tuesday's ballot, the Madison area has four competitive Democratic primaries for seats in the state Legislature that will all but decide who represents the heavily Democratic districts come the November election.
For the third time this year, members of the Wisconsin National Guard helped with elections across the state.
The Guard sent members to 40 counties across Wisconsin to help with delivering supplies like hand sanitizer, setting up the sites or performing poll worker duties at under-staffed locations because of the pandemic.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell, who is set to win reelection this November with no fellow Democrats challenging him Tuesday or Republicans seeking the position, said Dane County was receiving support from about 50 plainclothes National Guard members, mostly staffing Madison polling sites.
McDonnell estimated the vast majority of the county's votes will come in the form of absentee ballots.
