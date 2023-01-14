A world of cheer: Fury Athletics co-owner takes the sport to competitive levels

If you’ve ever watched “Bring It On,” then you know cheerleaders are gymnasts, too, “except no beams, no bars, no vault.”

“I think people got a glimpse of what a competitive high school cheerleader was,” Julie Peterson said, remembering the impact “Bring It On” had on viewers.

“The people that were hired to do the routines in that movie (outside of the acting cast) were cheerleaders. There were amazing athletes that were in that movie, like, the skills were not fake. They’re good!”

As co-owner of Fury Athletics, a cheerleading and tumbling gym on Madison’s Far East Side that coaches competitive and performance teams at all levels, Peterson knows what she’s talking about.

“The outside world sees stereotypical cheerleading, they think Dallas Cowboys cheerleading. That’s not cheerleading, that’s a dance team,” Peterson said. “All Star Cheerleading is competitive cheerleading. We don’t cheer for anyone, we don’t stand on the sidelines for anyone but each other. We’re cheering each other on.”

At the cheerleading and tumbling gym at 4009 Felland Road, Peterson focuses on building strong, safe and united teams.

“I think people think about cheerleading, and they think ... it’s all about appearances, it’s all about cheering on the boys — and it’s actually not about any of that,” Peterson said. “So that’s the part that’s hard. Or the other side, people are like, ‘Cheerleading isn’t a sport.’ I’ll let people think whatever they think, because I know what it is. I know my kids know what it is.

“That’s been hard for decades. It was hard when I was a kid to explain cheerleading to other people, and it’s still hard now. We’re not a mainstream sport.”

The Davenport, Iowa, native had been cheering long before moving to Madison with her now husband to support him through grad school.

Her cheerleading career started in high school with sideline cheering at her small Catholic high school, before participating in All Star cheering for the rest of high school — a separate program started by cheer organizers that only performs competitively.

“(In college), I was kind of at one of those impasse moments, where I’m like, ‘What am I gonna do?’” Peterson recalls. “And ultimately I was like, ‘I think I’m finished.’”

Peterson hadn’t cheered in well over a year by the time she began the second half of her college career, but the sport wasn’t done with her yet.

How did you get back into the world of cheer?

In college, I was working for the local Best Buy and saw an ad in the newspaper for the gymnastics gym in town. They were hiring.

So I decided to do it, and then pretty soon they were looking for someone to teach a cheerleading class. And they’re like, “Well, Julie knows about cheerleading,” so I’m like, “OK.”

So I started teaching the cheerleading class, and then I started coaching the high school team ... and I loved it.

I don’t know exactly what happened, but when I started coaching at that gym and the high school, I remembered why I loved cheerleading. I think I just needed some time away to miss it.

So when we moved (to Madison), I started working for the cheerleading program at Madtown Twisters Gymnastics in 2007. And then our program grew and became more successful. We had the opportunity to move out on our own, so we sat down with the owners of that gym and said, “We’re growing, and you’re growing. We’re thinking about moving out on our own.” And it was hugs and high-fives.

What part of cheerleading made you sigh and think “I missed this” at the time?

I think cheerleading is exceptionally good at the team aspect of things.

When you are on a basketball team, there’s five people on the court and there’s another six, seven people on the bench, waiting for their chance to get in, and they will serve whatever purpose the team needs them to serve, right?

When you’re on an All Star team, there is no bench. Every person is relied upon to do their part and play whatever role the team needs them to play.

When you’re on really good teams, every athlete defers to the team and does what the team needs. I think it’s unmatched.

What’s an average day for you?

I think it depends on the day. I always say Sunday is the day of cheerleading. It’s probably my longest day.

Up until recently we were running a short session of beginners cheerleading on the West Side at Middleton Gymnastics. So I’d be there from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., and then I’d be (at Fury Athletics) and coach a tumbling class at 3:45 p.m. and another one at 5:15 p.m.

Then my senior four team ... I teach them from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. And then at 9 o’clock, UW-Madison has a club cheerleading team, and they practice here from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. So, literally, Sunday for us is 12 hours.

On weekdays, I get my kids to school, do admin stuff at home for a while ... then I come here and coach for several hours.

I work a lot of hours, but I also have the freedom to do it however it works best for my life. I love that my kids get off the bus from school and I’m home, every single day.

What’s your goal when it comes to coaching?

I want cheerleading to be a mainstream sport. I want it to be like soccer, where every kid plays soccer for like a year, right?

I think (sports like soccer and basketball) are sports that are always at the forefront of people’s mind. Cheerleading, when we do get the portrayal of the full athleticism and the full scope of what competitive cheerleading looks like, we get that other (negative) side of it, too. And I think that turns people off of it.

If someone were to come in here on a weekday and watch everyone from the kids that are 3 years old in tumbling, to the kids in late middle school, early high school that have been cheerleading for eight or nine years — I think more kids would cheer.

Favorite memory from competition?

There’s so many. ... It was in 2018, we had a junior four team, and that’s pretty high level. The highest level is six.

Everyone on that team was so incredible and so talented, lots of personality on that team. When we placed this junior four team we’re like, “This team is it. They’re so good.”

And this team was up and down all year, routine was super-difficult, it didn’t hit every time. But when it did, it was some of the most remarkable cheerleading that has ever taken place in this (gym).

We went to Summit (the national competition we compete in), and on day one you’re basically just trying to be in the top 10. So, day one, we go and we’re sixth place. Sixth place in the whole country. Amazing!

So on day two, before they went out there (the team) was just like, “We gotta watch this,” “We gotta watch that,” “We gotta be able to point here.”

Our kids always know section by section of a routine — and when they went out there it was like a checklist. Every single section was just checking boxes.

In cheerleading, all your kids have to do is “hit.” That means no deductions. We do the routine without mistakes. That’s all you ask of the kids.

They went out there on day two: no deductions, no mistakes, great routine.

So then you go to this award ceremony, and they (go through the ranking), and they get to sixth place, and it’s not us. They say fifth place, and it’s not us. So we’re like, “We’re about to be in the top three of the Summit — that’s insane!”

We were acting like we had never been there before, because we had never been there before.

We got second, and it was one of the best days of my life.

We jumped up and down like we had just won the Olympics. It was maybe too much, but it was crazy! The moms were crying, the dads were crying, the kids were crying.

We were sobbing! Sobbing!

So, that’s probably one of my favorite moments in cheerleading.