A 'win-win': Dane County giving $3 million to stock pantries with food from local farmers

"This gives us opportunity to plan and to be deliberate and to not wonder ... what’s coming in the next couple weeks, next couple months," Orge said.

The fresh food will be given to many pantries throughout Dane County, Orge said, including the Badger Prairie Needs Network, St. Vincent de Paul, the River, Middleton Outreach Ministry and the Catholic Multicultural Center. Food pantries are providing curbside pickup of meals and groceries during the coronavirus outbreak.

From March 1 to April 28, the volume of calls to the United Way of Dane County's 211 line asking for information about how to obtain free meals jumped 300% compared to pre-COVID-19 time frames, Parisi said.

"People are hurting and people are scared," Parisi said. "Too many of our neighbors are worried about feeding their families."

At the same time, farmers have had to cut production during the COVID-19 emergency because of decreases in demand that came along with many restaurants closing. Jeff Endres, chairman of Yahara Pride Farms, said local farmers have had to reduce milk production and close meat processing plants.