A 'win-win': Dane County giving $3 million to stock pantries with food from local farmers

As local farmers grapple with the economic turmoil that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused and families struggle with food insecurity exacerbated by the crisis, Dane County has found a way to help: Buy dairy, meat and produce from the farmers to stock the county's food pantries.
Dane County announced Thursday that it will donate $3 million to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to support the purchase of fresh food from county farmers for several food pantries over the next 90 days.
"This win-win partnership creates new markets for our agricultural producers while making sure the shelves at Dane County food pantries are stocked for the months to come with healthy meals,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.
The county also plans to acquire four cold storage semi-trailers to donate to Second Harvest to increase the food bank's food storage capacity, Parisi said.
The funding is coming from federal aid provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which has "finally made it to the county," Parisi said.
Michelle Orge, president and CEO of Second Harvest, said shortages of food vary each week at different pantries. She said the funding will give the food bank a "consistency and reliability" that it has never had before.
"This gives us opportunity to plan and to be deliberate and to not wonder ... what’s coming in the next couple weeks, next couple months," Orge said.
The fresh food will be given to many pantries throughout Dane County, Orge said, including the Badger Prairie Needs Network, St. Vincent de Paul, the River, Middleton Outreach Ministry and the Catholic Multicultural Center. Food pantries are providing curbside pickup of meals and groceries during the coronavirus outbreak.
From March 1 to April 28, the volume of calls to the United Way of Dane County's 211 line asking for information about how to obtain free meals jumped 300% compared to pre-COVID-19 time frames, Parisi said.
"People are hurting and people are scared," Parisi said. "Too many of our neighbors are worried about feeding their families."
At the same time, farmers have had to cut production during the COVID-19 emergency because of decreases in demand that came along with many restaurants closing. Jeff Endres, chairman of Yahara Pride Farms, said local farmers have had to reduce milk production and close meat processing plants.
Orge said the farmers Second Harvest will work with already frequently donate food to them. She said this is an opportunity to give them support during a tough economic time.
"We don't want to add farmers to the list of people that we're serving," she said.
