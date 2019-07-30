Another week of sunny and humid weather in Wisconsin is helping crops grow, but some crop development is lagging because of the very late planting this spring caused by wet and weather.
The crop progress report for the week ending July 28 said there were 5.5 days out of 7.0 suitable for field work, allowing farmers to get plenty of work done, including spraying fields, combining winter wheat and baling hay.
The report is a product of the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
"Corns and beans look excellent," an Ashland/Iron counties report said. "Corn should begin to tassel."
There wasn't much rain in the state, but areas that did get rain also had to deal with severe storms and more damage to crops, as well as clearing downed trees from fields.
"Cleaning up from winds, dealing with power outages and wet fields that kept us out of the fields most of the week," a Wood County report said. "Most corn was short enough to recover from lodging."
Crops were looking better, but are still behind after the late start.
Corn: Silking was 28% complete, 14 days behind last year and nine days behind the five-year average. The crop was rated at 63% good to excellent, up three points from the previous week.
Soybeans: Blooming was 48% complete, 13 days behind last year and 11 days behind average. 10% of the crop was setting pods, 15 days behind last year and 12 days behind average. The crop was rated at 65% good to excellent, up three points from the previous week.
Winter wheat: 94% of the crop was coloring, eight days behind last year and nine days behind average. The harvest was 10% complete, 12 days behind last year and nine days behind average. The crop was rated at 61% good to excellent, up two points from the previous week.
Oats: The crop was 93% headed, 11 days behind last year. 57% was colored, 10 days behind last year and the average. The crop was rated at 71% good to excellent, up one point from the previous week.
Potatoes: Harvesting was 2% complete. The crop was rated at 78% good to excellent, up four points from the previous week.
Alfalfa: The second cutting was 78% complete, 10 days behind last year and eight days behind average. The third cutting was 5% complete, 12 days behind average. All hay was rated at 54% good to excellent, up five points from the previous week.
Pasture: Rated at 65% good to excellent, up three points from the previous week.
Soil moisture: Topsoil moisture 1% very short, 5% short, 78% adequate and 16% surplus. Subsoil moisture 1% very short, 3% short, 78% adequate and 18% surplus.