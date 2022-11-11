A truly remarkable run: Madison comedy-juggler Loon to perform his last show

First question answered: Yes, it’s his real name.

Truly Remarkable Loon was born, raised and built a career in Madison by creating one of its most popular and high-profile comedy juggling acts. And in a city rich with talented jugglers, that’s saying a lot.

But the local Diabolo flipper and flaming-torch-tosser will soon be putting away his slingshot monkeys, juggling balls and pins. His final shows, he says, will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, as part of the free Kids in the Rotunda series at the Overture Center, 201 State St.

Loon, as people call him on both a first- and last-name basis, lives on Madison’s East Side with his wife, Tracie Tudor, a retired teacher. The trim on their house is painted purple, his signature color. He even has a designated washing machine in the house where he keeps his wardrobe dyed a deep periwinkle.

Loon is known to Kids in the Rotunda audiences as the guy who can keep up to 16 dinner plates spinning on skinny sticks as he frantically darts across the stage. He often whips up delightfully screaming fans when he asks the kids in the house to let him know when one of his gyrating plates is starting to falter. He’s also been known to juggle three giant bean bag chairs while chattering away in a joke-filled commentary -- until he catches one of the human-sized bean bags on his head.

He is less known as a first-generation American who serves as election chief for Ward 28 and has trained countless poll workers. Loon, who lives across the street from Orton Park, has long been a volunteer steward of the park grounds and is founder of a “Little Free Tree Library” in his back yard, raising and giving away trees to enrich the Madison canopy. He bakes a mean apple pie and gives away most of those, too.

While he left high school one credit short of graduation, Loon is an avid reader and is passionate about promoting reading, telling audiences that he learned his plate-spinning tricks from a book that he checked out at the library. He sews many of his own clothes, a skill he learned from his mother. And he is a devoted grandfather – one of the reasons he’s ready to retire and spend more time with two young his grandsons.

Loon got his start as a street performer, doing two-man shows on the beaches of Key West, Florida, and on college campuses across the Midwest. He moved on to juggling at community events like Art Fair on the Square and eventually started doing family-friendly shows. He quit his job as a commercial roofer in 1985, and has been a full-time performer ever since.

“I bill myself as a comedy juggler, so comedy is first. Juggling is just a means,” he said.

Tell us about your name.

After high school, I went on a paddling trip in the Boundary Waters with one of my best friends. We went out for 13 days, and it rained for 11 of those days. I have tried all of my life to enjoy the rain. So here’s my first trip in the Boundary Waters, and I’m not going to let some rain spoil it.

Every day, I would go swimming and get out and dry myself off with a sopping wet towel and hang it up to dry in the rain. It was August, so the baby loons were pretty big. They’d be out in this big lake with a couple of adult loons, and I called it Loon School. I would swim out and try to commune with the loons. Well, they didn’t let me get very close, and they’re much better swimmers than I am.

I didn’t like my family name, Stefan Albert, because I have a speech impediment and it was difficult for me to pronounce “Schteffan” or even “Steve.” So sometimes I went by “Albert.” On that trip, my friend started calling me “Albert of the Loons.” So that’s where “Loon” came from.

I grew up in Madison in the 1960s, and I’ve always considered myself to be a hippie. (At age 20) I lived for a year with some friends of mine in Phillips, Wisconsin, in a teepee, and we built a stone house. We gathered all the field stones, and when we roofed the house – I was really skinny back then and was the only one who could stand on the roof. A friend looked up at me one day as I was walking back and forth with a bunch of shingles and said, “That’s truly remarkable, Loon.” And I thought, “Yeah – I’m gonna go with that!”

(So after a legal waiting period) I got a Social Security card marked Truly Remarkable Loon. I went to my bank and got checks made out to Truly Remarkable Loon. I went to the DOT and got my name changed on my driver’s license. I have a passport now that says Truly Remarkable Loon.

When did juggling enter the picture?

I was 19. I was at a party and it was about 2 a.m. One of my high school acquaintances told everybody to come outside for a few minutes, that he wanted to show us something. And he juggled flaming torches in the dark. I was – wow. I decided then that I was going to learn to juggle.

(Later) I hitchhiked to Guatemala (stopping in Taos, New Mexico) to stay with some friends. Coincidentally, the fire juggler showed up a day later, having also hitchhiked there. He taught me how to juggle three balls. I spent eight months hitchhiking all over, south of the border and to the West Coast – in fact, that’s something that I’m thinking about doing in retirement.

Less than six months after I learned to juggle three balls, I learned to juggle three flaming torches – because that was the Mecca I wanted to go to.

Why did you become an election chief?

I’ve been working as a poll worker since 2008. I’ve been an election chief, the head worker at a ward, since 2010.

I’m first-generation (American). My parents came over from Germany in 1954, I was born in ’56. My father (Fritz) served in World War II in the German Air Force. My mom (Ingeborg) lived through World War II in Germany, which was hell.

Fritz first came over on an exchange program that was set up by Sen. Fulbright for Germans to come to America, work here for six months, experience a different way for societies to work, and then go back and take that experience to Germany. He worked at a university in New York, in California and in Madison. They liked him in Madison and the head of the department said that if you want to bring your family here, I’ll be your sponsor. Fritz was a full professor in the Agriculture school, now known as the College of Life Sciences. He was the head of the film department and made non-theatrical educational films.

Madison was really kind to my parents. When they arrived, my father's co-workers at the UW had rented an apartment for us and outfitted it with everything from beds and sheets to spoons and cookie sheets.

And for me, I was very fortunate to found my juggling career here. Madison is my community so I try to give some back.

Any interesting anecdotes from Tuesday’s election?

I had a great team of workers and we were done by 9:30 p.m. It was a great day. There’s always talk about poll workers being intimidated, but nothing like that happened. My highlight of the day was when Ian’s Pizza sent us two giant pizzas and somebody else in the neighborhood dropped off sweet potato donuts. So I had a donut pizza sandwich for lunch.