A longtime Madison Mallards umpire died in a vehicle crash on his way to call a meeting of the team and the Wausau Woodchucks on Sunday afternoon.

Northwoods League and Mallards leadership hailed Conor McKenzie, an umpire since 2019, as a commendable umpire and a bright personality in a statement on Sunday. McKenzie had officiated nearly 350 games with the league over his career.

"His dedication to the game was unparalleled, and his loss is deeply felt throughout our league," said Northwoods League Chairman Dick Radatz, Jr.

Northwoods League umpire supervisor Larry Rose said McKenzie had a "special zest for life that's unmatched."

"He left us today on his way to do what he loved doing more than anything, umpiring a baseball game which he was extraordinarily good at," Rose said.

At the time of the crash, McKenzie had been traveling with two other umpires, who were in stable condition, the league said. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

The Mallards canceled their against Wausau in light of McKenzie's death. The game will be held on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

"He did an incredible job calling the games, while keeping the games as fun as possible," Mallards Manager Donnie Scott said. "He was a true professional and always had the games under control."

The organization asked fans to direct questions to 608-246-4277 or info@mallardsbaseball.com

