When Ben Schumaker set out to make a video a few months ago linking his Madison nonprofit and young families who had fled the war in Ukraine, he started by documenting a party.

The six-minute video he produced, however, became a touching expression of international connection and gratitude.

Schumaker runs the Memory Project, a nonprofit he founded as a student at UW-Madison in 2004 and now operates out of an office in his Middleton garage. Over the years the organization (at memoryproject.org) has recruited tens of thousands of gifted teenage artists around the world to create more than 200,000 portraits of children living in orphanages, refugee camps and other difficult circumstances.

Photos of those children are sent to the artists, usually via their art teachers in school. When finished, the artists tape their own photo and a few words to the back of each portrait so the children they’ve depicted learn a bit about their lives, too. The finished artists' portraits then travel back overseas and are hand-delivered to the children, serving as an important keepsake documenting that period in their lives.

Last year, Schumaker added to the Memory Project list hundreds of Ukrainian refugee families, most of whom fled to Poland after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The process of connecting with those displaced families “was difficult and tedious,” he said, but it yielded results. While the Memory Project usually coordinates with a well-known network of aid organizations for its programs, this time it used social media to get the word out -- and some 300 different families responded. The organization tried to stay in contact through email.

When he traveled to eastern Europe in December, Schumaker met many of the families and filmed the occasion, which one Ukrainian parent called a “huge energy of goodness.”

“The whole thing exceeded my expectations,” said Schumaker, who shared the Memory Project video with the Wisconsin State Journal.

Schumaker turned the delivery of the finished portraits into a holiday party for the young Ukrainian refugees – with art projects, cake decorating and music – in a rented hotel conference room in Warsaw. At first, he was nervous that nobody would show up.

But some 100 children and their parents came for the festivities. They received their portraits with thanks in both English and Ukrainian, and sometimes with tears.

“This is very important for our children,” one parent wrote into a translation app on her phone, “because they were looking forward to coming here and seeing their portraits, as they are far from home. It is important for us as refugees suffering from war.”

One refugee parent told Schumaker that she couldn’t afford presents this year for her children. So the Memory Project party, she said, would serve as her family’s holiday celebration.

Another parent marked the date of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which occurred a year ago Friday.

“I really hope,” she wrote to the Memory Project through her translation app, “that we will be able to hang these portraits in our house that we had to leave on Feb. 24th.”

In contrast to the high-poverty refugee camps and orphanages where the Memory Project usually works, and where smart phones and childhood photo portraits are rare, the Ukrainian refugees in Poland tended to have cell phones and a secure place to live, Schumaker said. Still, the families expressed their gratitude for the portraits – and most of all the gesture of goodwill -- “the expression of the support for Ukraine from the United States,” he said.

The Memory Project continues to mail remaining portraits to individual Ukrainian families as they move around Ukraine, Poland, and other countries.

"It's very challenging logistically, but it's worth it for the sense of solidarity that those families are expressing to us," Schumaker said.

“This was the micro-level,” he said. “One American or teenager who had created this beautiful portrait as a show of support at this difficult time.”