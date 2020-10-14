A third of registered Madison voters have already cast their ballots

According to data provided Tuesday by the Madison City Clerk, the number of absentee ballots already returned by city residents ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election represents over 34% of the city's registered voters and 40% of city voters who participated — absentee or in person — in the 2016 election.

A report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission shows that 186,490 Madison residents were registered to vote as of Oct. 1. Over 99,000 requested absentee ballots and 63,446 of those ballots have already been returned by mail, dropped off at the clerk’s office in the City-County Building or with poll workers at a Democracy in the Park event.

Early in-person voting begins across the state on Oct. 20.

The clerk’s office breaks down the number of returned ballots by wards where voters reside every two weeks, with the latest data available Tuesday. Here’s what stood out.

Turnout = absentee voting

Several wards with traditionally high turnout have also returned high levels of early absentee ballots. Among the wards with over 1,000 ballots returned so far: