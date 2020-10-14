A third of registered Madison voters have already cast their ballots

According to data provided Tuesday by the Madison City Clerk, the number of absentee ballots already returned by city residents ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election represents over 34% of the city's registered voters and 40% of city voters who participated — absentee or in person — in the 2016 election.
A report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission shows that 186,490 Madison residents were registered to vote as of Oct. 1. Over 99,000 requested absentee ballots and 63,446 of those ballots have already been returned by mail, dropped off at the clerk’s office in the City-County Building or with poll workers at a Democracy in the Park event.
Early in-person voting begins across the state on Oct. 20.
The clerk’s office breaks down the number of returned ballots by wards where voters reside every two weeks, with the latest data available Tuesday. Here’s what stood out.
Turnout = absentee voting
Several wards with traditionally high turnout have also returned high levels of early absentee ballots. Among the wards with over 1,000 ballots returned so far:
65: Near west side, along Monroe Street between Odana Road and Regent Street.
79: West side, boundaries are Whitney Way, Mineral Point Road, Midvale Boulevard and the Beltline.
41: Near east side, straddles the Yahara River between Williamson Street and Lake Monona.
78: West side, Nakoma neighborhood.
45: Near east side, north of East Washington Avenue near Lapham Elementary School, includes Galaxie and Constellation apartment buildings.
40: Near east side, Atwood neighborhood between Division Street and Olbrich Gardens.
Outliers
Among the wards with over 1,000 ballots returned are some outlying wards that don’t traditionally show up among the high turnout wards:
38: Farthest north side ward, including much of the Cherokee Marsh.
106 & 107: Far west side, west of County Road M, south of Mineral Point Road.
98: Far southwest side, south of McKee Road, west of Maple Grove Drive, neighborhood surrounding Chavez Elementary.
In Ward 107, 1,245 residents have returned absentee ballots so far, which is 97% of the ward's total ballots (1,279) in 2016. Nearly 3,000 voters are registered in that ward.
Where are the students?
In several wards traditionally dominated by University of Wisconsin-Madison students, solid voter registration numbers have not translated into high numbers of absentee ballots requested or returned. WEC data shows about 1,500 registered voters living in Ward 56, which includes the large southeast campus dorms. Voters there requested 127 ballots and have returned 38.
In Ward 49, home to the high-rise student apartment buildings along Gorham Street and University Avenue, 230 voters have returned absentee ballots out of 3,369 registered voters.
It’s fair to point out that many students have relocated into new wards (or left the city altogether since registering to vote last spring or earlier.)
