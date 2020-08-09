A temporary view in Roxbury as its church gets an upgrade

Mark Stoner, an architect with Building Envelope Professionals Group in the village of Oregon, was on site Thursday inspecting the new mortar and determining if rock should be repaired or replaced. The surfaces of the stones were first cleaned to help provide a better picture to architects and engineers. Some stones have significant crumbling and need to be replaced, while others that have flaking can be treated in an effort to keep them in place for another 40 to 60 years.

“A lot of the stone, particularly the stone on the south side, just with southern exposure, you get a lot of consistent sun here, a lot of freeze/thaw, so that has deteriorated the stone quite substantially,” Stoner said. “The whole idea here is preservation. We want to keep as much of the stone original to the building on the building.”

As Stoner, who is well aware of his last name and his profession, climbed the scaffolding last week, he would stop at different levels, inspect stone and ask workers about the mortar used to fill in the gaps of old stone or that of new stone. He also would occasionally use his knuckles to tap on stone in search of hollow spots that could indicate wear and weakness. The mortar mixture is lime-based and needs to be softer than the limestone. A harder mortar would destroy the stone work, he said.