A Room of One's Own bookstore moving to Atwood neighborhood

The much-beloved Downtown bookstore A Room of One's Own announced Thursday it is moving to the Atwood neighborhood after a potential new housing development made the future of its current building uncertain.

Although the proposed $100 million-plus housing and retail project has not yet gone through the approval process, A Room of One's Own said it is moving regardless of whether the development moves forward.

"Our building is being sold to developers, and, regardless of what happens with the redevelopment, there is no longer an option for us to stay here," the bookstore said in a statement.

The 10-story development with 481 housing units, retail space and parking, would require the demolition of A Room of One's Own's building at 315 W. Gorham St., along with that of several other prominent businesses in the 300 block of State Street.