A return to the past with oak savannas in Dane County parks

The heat has not been friendly to the physically demanding effort.

“It feels better wet than dry,” a sweat-soaked Ruben Mazelin, 23, of Hillsboro, said on Tuesday morning.

Mazelin was armed with a chainsaw, pushing his way through thick brush and cutting 40- to 50-foot-tall black locusts. After each was felled, he scrambled toward the tree’s top to lop off branches.

The logs were then pulled off the hillside and laid in rows by Owen Detweiler, 33, owner of Valton Log & Lumber in Wonewoc. Only instead of using horses and chains, Detweiler was behind the wheel of a Caterpillar 525 grapple skid. The hulking piece of diesel machinery was equipped with thick chains on its back wheels for better traction, a plow on the front and a grapple in the rear to grab two or three logs at a time. As it moved through the toppled trees and standing brush, it mimicked the sound of a tyrannosaurus rex making its way through the jungle in a “Jurassic Park” movie.

Detweiler, who normally buys standing timber in and around Juneau County and spends a lot of time in the woods in winter, will sell his July harvest from Indian Lake to other Amish farmers and woodworkers who will turn the logs into fence posts, pallets, planks and firewood. Some will be sold to Midwest Black Locust in Viroqua.