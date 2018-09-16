30th Anniversary Celebration of The Highground Veterans Memorial Park

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville was dedicated in 1988. A celebration commemorating its 30th year will be held Saturday.

Admission is free and parking will be available at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville along with free shuttle bus service to The Highground.

Here is the schedule of the day's events:

Noon: A veterans' yellow ribbon motorcade through Neillsville and ending at The Highground just west of the city.

1:30 p.m.: An UH-1H Huey helicopter will land at the park.

1:45 p.m.: A Missing Man Table Ceremony that honors prisoners of war and those missing in action with each item at and around the dining table having specific meaning.

2 p.m.: Main ceremony that will include keynote speaker Dick Leinenkugel, a senior White House adviser for the Department of Veterans Affairs, a former U.S. Marine and one time president of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. in Chippewa Falls.

4-8p.m.: Chicken dinner and music

8:15 p.m.: Fireworks

More information can be found at www.thehighground.us or by calling 715-743-4224.