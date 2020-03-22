A pedal car, generosity and small museum can't escape the COVID-19 pandemic

Happening everywhere

“It’s a shock,” said Lewis, who was hired in 2017 and recently guided the museum into its new space. “But my story is not unique.”

Museums are among the many casualties of the pandemic as thousands have lost their jobs across the state. The Wisconsin Historical Society has closed all of its historic sites, such as Pendarvis in Mineral Point and Stonefield Village in Cassville. Waiters, waitresses and bartenders are unemployed and hotels are shuttered. Wisconsin-based retailers such as Kohl’s, Duluth Trading Co. and Penzeys Spices are all on hiatus. Wisconsin Dells, normally a thriving destination this time of year, is a ghost town.

In Lancaster, Walker’s Clothing & Shoes is still open as it has been since 1928, the historic courthouse remains the centerpiece of the downtown, and Doolittle’s Pub & Eatery had its fish fry Friday night, though carryout only. However, Head Zup, a hair salon next door to where Tiedemann grew up, was ordered closed Friday by Gov. Tony Evers, along with every other hair salon, barber shop and tattoo parlor in the state.