A new guide aims for more equitable access to downtown festivals and events

As outdoor events and festivals return to the city, Downtown Madison Inc., Access to Independence, and the City of Madison have created a guide to help make such events more accessible to people with disabilities.
The Madison Festivals and Events Accessibility Guide, released last week, will assist event organizers with no-cost or low-cost accessibility improvements that go beyond the minimum requirements established by the Americans with Disability Act. The guide covers best practices for areas such as transportation, parking, seating, signage, restroom, and digital outreach.
“Downtown Madison must be a vibrant and equitable place where everyone feels welcome,” Downtown Madison Inc. President Jason Ilstrup said in a statement. “By assisting local festivals to be more accessible, we are helping break down structural and cultural barriers that deprive people with disabilities of meaningful opportunities to fully participate in life downtown.”
The guide is part of a larger project created by DMI’s Beyond Compliance Task Force and the City of Madison’s Disability Right Commission. In 2019, about 100 citizens with disabilities were surveyed on how to make Downtown more accessible in six areas: mobility, public transportation, private businesses, community events, parks and open spaces and semi-public spaces.
When DMI released their Downtown Madison Accessibility Report, one of the most glaring issues to accessibility resided in public spaces and community festivals. The report cited the need for more seating, paths of travel free of holes and cracks, more access to public restrooms, and making sure event staff are properly equipped to handle questions and concerns from attendees with disabilities.
“The ADA is really kind of a cumbersome document," said Jason Glozier, a specialist with the city's Department of Civil Rights, Disability Rights, and Services Program. "It’s divided into a lot of different sections that don’t make a lot of sense to people… Because all of these festivals occur on city property, because they all have to be permitted within the city, we have an obligation to our community to make sure that they’re as accessible and inclusive as possible."
The guide includes both the ADA requirements under law alongside best practices, positioning these low-or-no cost improvements as opportunities to allow more citizens to enjoy outdoor events rather than a hindrance.
“I think framing it as an opportunity is really important because I think oftentimes when it comes to civil rights, when it comes to areas of discrimination, the assumption within the public is that people are willfully doing it and that’s really not the case," Glozier said. "I think they don’t know how to include people with disabilities and I don’t think they know how to think outside their frame of reference."
Wendy Weiler, a member of the Beyond Compliance taskforce, likens the guide to a living document. As more and more event organizers begin to use the guide, she expects that people with varying disabilities can continue to help with input to make the recommendations as inclusive as possible.
“For me, I’m really looking forward to just starting that conversation with event organizers so that they can learn how to train their staff to be more aware of how to assist people with disabilities,” Weiler said.
