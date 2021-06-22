A new guide aims for more equitable access to downtown festivals and events

When DMI released their Downtown Madison Accessibility Report, one of the most glaring issues to accessibility resided in public spaces and community festivals. The report cited the need for more seating, paths of travel free of holes and cracks, more access to public restrooms, and making sure event staff are properly equipped to handle questions and concerns from attendees with disabilities.

“The ADA is really kind of a cumbersome document," said Jason Glozier, a specialist with the city's Department of Civil Rights, Disability Rights, and Services Program. "It’s divided into a lot of different sections that don’t make a lot of sense to people… Because all of these festivals occur on city property, because they all have to be permitted within the city, we have an obligation to our community to make sure that they’re as accessible and inclusive as possible."

The guide includes both the ADA requirements under law alongside best practices, positioning these low-or-no cost improvements as opportunities to allow more citizens to enjoy outdoor events rather than a hindrance.