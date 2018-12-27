It won't be a bad moon rising, but it will be a Super Blood Wolf Moon to howl about.
A rare triple header of lunar loveliness will take place the night of Jan. 20-21, when we'll see a total eclipse of the moon (by Earth), with the moon also a "super" moon since it'll be at it's closest point to the Earth, and the moon will be a wolf moon, because that's what the first full moon of a calendar year is called.
The eclipse, caused by Earth coming between the sun and moon, will look reddish in color, due to the sun's light bending toward the moon.
The super moon is so deemed when the full phase of the moon lines up with its orbit coming as close to the earth as it can get, making the moon look larger and brighter.
The total eclipse will begin at 11:12 p.m. Central Time on Jan. 20 and should last for about a half-hour. Astronomers suggest watching earlier than when the total eclipse happens, so you can see the moon get covered in darkness when the partial eclipse starts about an hour before the total eclipse.
After the Super Blood Wolf Moon dazzles in January, the next total eclipse of the moon won't happen until 2021.
This is also one of the few times where North America is the chief beneficiary of the lunar event, with people in South America and parts of western Europe also seeing it.