The National Guard’s sexual misconduct problem has been exposed in recent years in case after case nationwide. Officials have pledged reforms, but many obstacles block changes in an entrenched culture prone to incubating abuse, sheltering perpetrators and re-victimizing those who come forward.

One of those obstacles is the Guard’s convoluted public records system.

A Cap Times investigation that included interviews with nearly a dozen sexual assault victims nationwide, found that they wait, on average, two years to get records involving their own case, often delaying them from contesting findings and filing complaints with civilian police or the Department of Defense.

The Guard’s records system is so confusing and slow, victims say, it has been used as a tool of retaliation against them. The Guard’s records are created, managed and released by federal and state authorities, making it unclear who keeps custody of what records.

An extensive effort by the Cap Times in 2019 and 2020 to document basic investigative practices in each state encountered roadblocks preventing a comprehensive assessment of how deep sexual misconduct in the Guard is, and whether states are addressing it effectively.

A maze with no exit

In late 2019, the Cap Times submitted public records requests to all 50 states, three territories and Washington, D.C., seeking documents covering internal, command-led investigations related to sexual assault. At least 89 percent of sexual assaults in the National Guard occur when Guard members are on state orders, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. That is, when Guard units are on duty within their home state, as opposed to being called up for relief efforts around the country or overseas.

The goal was to gauge the scope of sexual misconduct investigations completed by the Army and Air National Guard and to evaluate how internal investigations are handled. Privacy laws create obstacles to seeing all of those documents, but the exercise revealed deeper problems with attempts to glean information from the Guard.

Most National Guard records are federal records, though they are physically kept with Guard offices in each state. Each state Guard has its own federally employed records custodian, but in some states those officials couldn’t agree who could release records of assault investigations.

Some states said they could fulfill the request themselves; others said the National Guard Bureau, the federal agency that oversees the Guard across the country, controlled all the records.

But the National Guard Bureau denied a federal Freedom of Information Act request. It said that because the states physically house the records, it would take too much time to gather them — and even if they did — all investigative reports would be withheld due to privacy laws.

After the Bureau refused to fulfill the request, the newspaper withdrew it and tried to work through the bureau’s public information officer for data. A year later, no records from any of the states have been released.

National Guard Bureau spokeswoman Nahaku McFadden said in an email to the Cap Times that individuals can try to request sexual assault reports but that the Guard Bureau can also withhold them because such reports contain personal identifying information.

Although the Guard Bureau could redact records, an exemption in the federal open records law that allows the government to withhold all records about individuals in medical, personnel and other files “weighs heavily,” McFadden said.

One Wisconsin National Guard soldier who reported being sexually assaulted by her Guard supervisor called the Guard’s records system “a maze of processes that ultimately lead to nowhere.” The Cap Times is not naming the soldier at her request because she is still a member of the Wisconsin National Guard.

“They just like to operate in their own little world and their own little kingdom, and the rest of you be damned,” she said.

The soldier’s case, which the Cap Times wrote about in 2019, was substantiated by Guard officials.

When she later filed a complaint with the Department of Defense alleging she was retaliated against for reporting the assault, she was given a 12-month period to provide the agency with evidence to support her claims. Long wait times for Guard records made her miss the deadline. The Guard even denied one of her requests for her own case records.

“I get penalized for being a little bit late, but meanwhile, the documents people need in order to submit these claims can be two years late,” she said.

‘Almost impossible’

Don Christensen, president of advocacy group Protect Our Defenders, a national advocacy group that offers legal assistance to veterans who have been sexually assaulted and has pushed for changes in how the military handles sexual assault, said it is “almost impossible” to get completed investigation records for alleged sexual assaults in the military.

“When I've acted as a civilian special victims counsel, I had a really difficult time getting access to even my own client's statements,” Christensen said. “It's insane.”

Chicago-based attorney Matt Topic, who leads a law practice focused on FOIA cases, said, based on the Cap Times requests, it does not appear that the Guard complies with the freedom of information laws.

“In the range of agency behavior I’ve seen, this is definitely towards the far bad end,” Topic said.

While serving in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, former officer Megan Plunkett reported being assaulted by three men from 2012 through 2018. She told her story to the Cap Times in 2019.

She requested her investigative and personnel records to show how the Wisconsin Guard retaliated against her and allowed rumors to be included in the investigation that ultimately found her allegations to be unsubstantiated.

“I cannot fight the lies unless I know what the lies are,” Plunkett said.

She received some records, but is still waiting for more. Even though she was medically discharged from the Guard in August 2020, Plunkett is still waiting for records she requested in 2018.

The Guard said she can expect them in 2022.

Katelyn Ferral, investigative reporter for the Cap Times, examined sexual assault in the National Guard while she was an O’Brien Fellow for Public Service Journalism at Marquette University in 2019-20. This story was written by Marquette student Sydney Czyzon, who also contributed research to Ferral's investigation.