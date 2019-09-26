TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD — There is still much to do and and it remains unclear when the 1385 steam locomotive will return to the tracks in North Freedom, but a major step in the multiyear, $2 million project has been completed.
The boiler, that had been under construction since 2016 in St. Louis, was lowered Thursday at SPEC Machine near Middleton on to the frame of the historic piece of old-school machinery. It brings the locomotive one step closer to running the rails at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum and returning steam to the beloved attraction in rural Sauk County.
"It was nerve-wracking trying to move 41,000 pounds to get it to within a quarter of an inch, and actually an eighth of an inch is where I believe we got it," said Peter Deets, a Mid-Continent volunteer and member of a task group charged with overseeing the restoration. "It's a milestone. This is one huge (thing) we can mark off. The fact that we have a new boiler and setting it on the frame starts a whole other series of work but it's nearing completion and going back together."
The carbon steel boiler is considered the heart of the locomotive and where a coal-fueled fire creates heat that's converted to steam to power the more than 150,000 pound beast.
The 1385 was built in 1907 by American Locomotive Co.'s Schenectady Works in New York for the Chicago & North Western Railroad but was retired in 1956.
Mid-Continent members in 1961 scraped together $2,600 to buy the locomotive from the C&NW and from 1963 to 1998, the locomotive was used to pull cars on the museum's 3.5 miles of track. In the mid-1980s, it pulled the Circus Train for three straight summers from Baraboo to Milwaukee and back and in the 1990s made trips on the mainline to Brodhead, Mazomanie and Wausau.
When it was taken out of service in 1998 for $125,000 in boiler repairs, a closer inspection revealed the engine, which is on the state and national registers of historic places, needed a complete overhaul. The project was initially stalled by fundraising challenges, the recession and a flood at the museum in 2008 that caused extensive damage and closed the museum for the summer.
Now, more than 20 years after being taken out of service and seven years of restoration work by Steve Roudebush at SPEC Machine, at least another year of work is left. Once the engine is completed, it will be moved by truck but only in the winter once the ground has froze. In late 2017, the largely completed frame was moved out of a workshop at SPEC, picked up by a crane and moved onto a new set of tracks so it could be rolled into an adjacent, newly built workshop.
Thursday's move involved a 100-ton crane, swarms of volunteers and on-lookers armed with both still and video cameras. Despite its size, workers had to meticulously place the boiler on to the frame, in some cases removing brackets and realizing that some pieces of the frame would need to be adjusted or re-fabricated. The project has received major funding from the Wagner Foundation, created by Bobbie Wagner and her now late husband Dick Wagner.
Bobbie Wagner was on hand Thursday to take in the arrival of the boiler as was Tom Gerstenecker, vice president of sales at Continental Fabricators in St. Louis, which built the boiler.
"It's always exciting to see them start going back together," Gerstenecker said. "It's even more fun to ride them."