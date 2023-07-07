David Spengler has spent decades collecting dozens of Ho-Chunk Nation artifacts — 200-year-old portraits, handwoven baskets, carved wooden tools — an interest born from his childhood in Menasha and two parents who were collectors.

Now, at 89, he’s been wondering what to do with it all, a quandary complicated by a negative experience decades ago.

His father, an attorney, owned former Wisconsin Gov. James Doty’s lectern from Doty’s time as a circuit judge, gavel and all. Spengler’s father had given it to the Wisconsin Historical Society for the sake of preservation in the 1940s, only to find out a year later that the society had sold it.

“Mom and Dad were so, so upset,” said Spengler, who lives on Madison’s West Side. “My dad said to all of us four kids, ‘If you ever give one more thing to the state historical society, you’re getting nothing from us.’”

So, for years, Spengler had been ambivalent about donating the items: He believes that, as Ho-Chunk artifacts, the items belong with members of the Nation. But the possibility of the items being mishandled, collecting dust in a dank basement or being pawned off, gave him pause.

A May 4 Wisconsin State Journal article, however, about the installation of the Ho-Chunk Clan Circle sculpture at UW-Madison, got Spengler off the fence. He decided to offer the pieces to the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum Cultural Center in Tomah. He recently met with Casey Brown, a public relations officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation, to review the collection.

“I would like somehow to be assured as much as you can that they would be displayed, that people would see them,” Spengler told Brown. “It’s not a string I’m attaching, saying that you have to do this or say that, but I would like you to consider where I’m coming from in honoring my parents.”

He and the museum are still working out what items Spengler will donate, but the collection is extensive.

Among the items is a group of original McKenney and Hall lithographs of significant tribal figures from the 1840s that Spengler inherited from his parents.

The portraits have been in Spengler’s family for decades, but their history goes back to 1824, when Thomas McKenney was appointed head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, a position created for him by War Department Secretary John Calhoun. In his six years as head of the bureau, McKenney played a key role in the forced assimilation of Native Americans.

Before he was fired by President Andrew Jackson for insubordination, McKenney also worked to keep a historical record of the people he was displacing. Among the many pieces in his archive were a series of oil portraits depicting members of Native American tribes who would visit Washington, D.C., for treaty negotiations, most of which McKenney commissioned through artist Charles Bird King. After McKenney had lithograph prints made of the portraits, he enlisted the help of James Hall, a newspaper editor and jurist, to write biographies for the tribe members depicted and add finishing touches on the writing in the volumes. When their work was done, the images became McKenney and Hall’s “History of the Indian Tribes of North America.”

Spengler started his own collection in the 1950s, going to estate sales, garage sales and auctions, even taking out newspaper ads to find more items, specifically antique and Indigenous pieces. Spengler didn’t have an exact tally of the number of pieces he’d amassed or their value.

Brown said he was pleasantly surprised at the breadth of Spengler’s knowledge of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

“He knew a lot. Obviously, he had a very intrinsic knowledge of the history of the area and the tribes,” Brown said. “It’s always great when that happens because it’s really interesting to be able to talk about kind of deeper stuff.”

Amid the two men’s discussion, Spengler’s origins as a lover of the eclectic was revealed.

He recalled a childhood in the fields of Menasha, warm days of collecting artifacts left behind by local Indigenous people interspersed with chicken sandwiches and orange soda. His sister would spend her time in “beadville,” harvesting old hand-painted beads, while Spengler collected arrowheads and old copper pieces, including a long copper knife, still intact.

“It was fun. Mom would pack a picnic lunch and the six of us, four kids and Mom and Dad, would walk the fields,” Spengler said. “It was a beautiful way to grow up.”

For Spengler, the items he’d laid out for Brown were more than their potential monetary or cultural value: They were relics of his youth, reminders of where he came from.

Now, he’s returning them to the people to whom they originally belonged and will be able to visit them in a place that adds to their context. Museum director Josie Lee plans to do more extensive research into the history of the items.

“There’s a happy ending to the story,” Brown said.

