EDGERTON — If you’re wondering about the difference between a Wolf River apple and an American Blush, just ask Dan Bussey.
Bussey is the author of the most comprehensive listing ever of apple varieties in the U.S. and Canada, “The Illustrated History of Apples in the United States and Canada.” The work actually consists of seven thick, bound volumes filled with an exhaustive list of apple varieties and exquisite historical watercolor illustrations. At the Steenbock Memorial Library on the UW-Madison campus, the volumes fill up nearly a quarter of a bookshelf.
The undertaking – which took Bussey 30 years to complete – won the Edgerton native the 2018 Literature Award from the Council on Botanical and Horticultural Libraries. The CBHL called Bussey’s illustrated history “a publishing marvel in the field of horticulture.”
It’s the product of a lifelong obsession, decades of research and a deep curiosity about the apple’s link to America’s immigrant history. Some 16,350 apple varieties are chronicled in “The Illustrated History of Apples,” often bearing names with a colorful clue to their origin, character or grower: the Northern Spy (Michigan), the Magoon (California), the Rhoda (Minnesota), Plumb Cider (Oakfield, Wisconsin) or Pearson’s Pippin (Lake Mills, Wisconsin). And thousands, thousands more.
‘Ciderdan’
The first named apple in the United States dates to the 1640s. And though countless varieties of apples have been lost to the ages, Bussey wanted to document as many as possible. He did so by delving into the work of other pomologists, digging through libraries and scouring antique bookstores.
“We’re curious souls, as humans, and we like to know where our food comes from,” he explained last month as he picked an apple known as a Minnesota 1734 from a tree that he’d planted on his former Edgerton property.
“Apples are not native to North America, of course,” he said.
“As the Europeans came here and settled, they brought with them things that they needed. So we have apples from Europe – Italy, France, Germany, the U.K. It was that little piece of home that you took with you.”
Apple cider, crafted from a wide variety of apples, became the homesteader’s American drink.
“This was a great way of making something to have on that cold winter night, a glass of hard cider,” Bussey said.
“In the old days, cider culture was seriously big in this country” – and that trend is booming again, as an offshoot of the craft beer movement, he said.
Bussey was born in Edgerton, and grew up in a house built in the middle of an old apple orchard next to his grandparents’ farm. His mother, a home economics teacher, taught him how to bake a mean apple pie.
Bussey, 63, started his own apple orchard near Edgerton in the 1970s, and operated a cider press for area growers for 25 years (his email name is still “ciderdan”).
He later sold the property and for six years served as orchard manager and apple historian at the Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa.
Now he splits his time between Ridgeway, Iowa, and Edgerton, and is helping with the Badger Apple Project, an effort by the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance of Baraboo to locate old orchards from homesteads that were taken over by the U.S. Army in 1942 to construct an ammunition facility.
‘Every apple plants an orchard’
Bussey likes to quote the adage that “every apple plants an orchard.”
Because of the fruit’s heterozygous nature, “the seeds of an apple when planted will grow up to represent the cross made of the two parent varieties,” he writes. “Seldom, if ever, do the seeds of an apple when planted result in an apple that is identical to the parent tree.”
Thus the seemingly endless varieties of apples. Bussey is particularly fascinated with the “genealogy” of apples and the families they’re connected with – something he hopes to continue researching for his next publishing project.
“The hardest part of starting the book is knowing where to look. I had no formal training in this,” he said. “This is not what they teach in college these days – historical orcharding. (Today) it’s all about DNA technology and gene splicing, and what gene from this apple do we want to do with this. The old way of doing interesting crosses between this variety and that variety isn’t happening in the same way.”
“When you know where (an apple) came from, and where it developed, and the people behind it – people feel more connected to it,” he said. “It’s more than just an apple.”
USDA artists
Bussey’s “Illustrated History of Apples” is filled with breathtaking botanical illustrations made by watercolor artists for the U.S. Department of Agriculture from the late 1800s through the 1930s.
“People would send apples to the USDA and they needed to preserve a record of what they looked like,” Bussey said. “They didn’t have color photography, of course, at that time, so they hired watercolor artists to paint them. And they’re really amazing.”
Bussey went through more than 3,500 watercolors from the USDA’s Pomological Watercolor Collection, selecting about 1,400 for his volumes. They include paintings of apples – whole and halved – such as the Crocker, received at the USDA on Oct. 1, 1900 from Fred A. Harden in Wisconsin, and illustrated 28 days later by USDA artist Bertha Heiges.
“It was seriously fun,” Bussey said. “We tried to find the best illustration that showed what it looked like where it originated. Because that’s important. You take an apple out of its area, say from Connecticut to California, it’s going to look a little different.”
Kent Whealy, who co-founded the Seed Savers Exchange to preserve rare, heirloom seeds and plants, recognized the watercolor paintings’ importance and secured funds for their preservation. Whealy, who died last spring, also served as Bussey’s editor and publisher of “The Illustrated History of Apples” – because he found the work so important.
“No publisher or university press would touch a seven-volume set of books, so in 2015 I formed my own publishing company, JAK KAW Press, LLC, in order to ensure that Dan’s research and the appropriate pomological watercolors are recorded for posterity,” Whealy wrote in a preface to the work, which he called “the greatest identification tool that apple enthusiasts have ever known.”
A pineapple-y flavor
Though he’s documented thousands of types of apples, Bussey does have a favorite – English dessert russets.
“It’s kind of a class of apples, heavy apples like Cox Orange Pippin — probably the most popular dessert apple in the world,” he said. “One of my favorites is Pitmaston Pineapple – a crazy name, and it does have a bit of a pineapple-y flavor. It’s seriously intense. And another one called Lord Hindlip – they’re phenomenal apples to eat.
“But I just get spoiled. I just can’t go to the store and buy apples. They don’t taste the same” as those plucked fresh from the tree.
Wisconsin alone has a couple hundred apple varieties – all with stories to be told, said Bussey, who’s thinking about writing another volume focused just on Wisconsin apples.
(His secret to a great apple pie: Combine a heavy apple for the dense slices that will hold their shape, a light apple that will cook down for the sauce, and a red-fleshed apple for beautiful color in your pie filling.)
As for his “Illustrated History of Apples in the United States and Canada,” “Partially the book was to know what was out there, to know what to look for,” he said. “If it allows someone to identify an apple when they didn’t know what it was, that makes me happy.”