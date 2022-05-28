A dream job at the intersection of fine arts and community recreation

Sarah Zahn knew she found her dream job in 2008. Fresh out of college, she was searching for internship opportunities that intersected community recreation, art and education when she came across Madison School & Community Recreation.

“You don’t really see a vibrant fine arts program in a recreation setting,” she said. “It’s either school-based or private studio settings, so to me it was really cool to see that in a public recreation setting.”

Now, 14 years later, Zahn oversees youth arts and enrichment programs for elementary-age children with some programs for middle school-age youths.

She organizes community-based, year-round classes associated with MSCR — which include visual art, music, dance, and those with a STEM focus — as well as the Art Cart, a Madison-area summertime mobile art stronghold that has been around for nearly 50 years; Super Center Arts Camp, a fine arts summer day camp for elementary-age students at Hoyt Park; and Fascination Station, a half-day summer camp focused on STEM activities.

Zahn, who grew up in the Upper Peninsula, in Marquette, Michigan, went to Central Michigan University, where she obtained a degree in the arts with a focus on community recreation. She interned in Madison in 2008, in MSCR’s fine arts department, and has been with the organization since, working in a variety of positions, including the after-school programs and fitness programs until she moved into her current position as youth arts and enrichment specialist in 2016.

Can you talk more about how this is your dream job?

I grew up dancing. I also played piano and percussion and I sang in choir. I went to sleep-away band camp, sleep-away choir camp. I did state honors choir, all kinds of artsy things.

My mom is a fiber artist, so we always did crafts. I’ve always had an appreciation for all things art — I grew up going to museums and concerts. To be able to combine my appreciation and love for the arts and provide it to the public in an accessible setting is really awesome.

A lot of times, because our fees are low and we offer programs in different locations, some of these children wouldn’t be able to do dance or other art if it weren’t for our programs, and that’s really fulfilling for me.

Can you talk more about how your appreciation for the arts influenced your career goal?

I knew I wanted to work with children, and for a while I thought I wanted to be a psychologist. I spent time in one of MSCR’s after-school programs and I realized when I was there, I really enjoyed sparking new hobbies in children.

To be able to provide children with experiences they wouldn’t have otherwise, I really enjoy doing that, especially in the arts because it was so important to me growing up and I think it provides children a way to express themselves that you don’t necessarily learn in school. I think it’s important to have that opportunity outside of a school setting. I love that I’m able to do that.

Do you have any “warm and fuzzy” moments from your time on the job?

Here’s one about the Art Cart: I was talking to a mom at Vilas Park, where we paint the shoe sculpture every summer, and she goes, “Yeah, we come up every summer from Texas.” She grew up in Madison and she goes, “I bring my daughter up every year to paint the shoe,” and she pointed out her dad, who was in the park, too, and said her dad used to bring her to paint the shoe every year as a child as well. It was three generations of this family who had been painting the shoe with the Art Cart.

The longevity of that program is really neat.

What summertime programs do we have to look forward to this year?

This summer, we have the camps, which are all full with waitlists at the moment.

Art Cart will start June 13, and we will be all over Madison. The schedule can be found on the MSCR website (mscr.org) and is available at our different MSCR buildings and library branches. For classes, we have ukulele, art history, art activism, recycled art, painting and an introduction to fly tying for fishing. We have some preschool art classes as well.

We have dance classes and workshops this summer that will be weeklong. Those are new and will be taught by a UW-Whitewater professor. We have Scottish Highland dance, preschool ballet, jazz, tap, pom-poms, hip hop and creative movement.

More information about those programs can be found on the MSCR website.

What kinds of opportunities will be available on the Art Cart this summer?

We’re really excited because we’re returning to our traditional programming, drop-in art in the park, instead of the art kits we put together to pass out to families for the past two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The kits were lovely, but people really want to do art in the park with teachers and make the mess in the park and not the house. We’re excited to be returning to that.

We have lots of different projects, and it varies based on the weather and the park and the crowd. One of our traditional projects is plaster casting in the sand — which is super messy and super fun, the children love it — on the beach on Friday mornings. Otherwise, the van is full of stuff, and we have a repertoire of projects and choose as we go.

We’ve got lots of exciting stuff coming in the fall, too — lots of new music education opportunities that we’re excited about. Keep an eye on the MSCR website to learn more about those in the coming months.

