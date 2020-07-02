‘A de facto boycott’: Wisconsin businesses oppose release of COVID-19 data

When a person tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify their employer, which then has a responsibility to inform staff. Staff will be notified individually if they were exposed, but not necessarily told the names of who got sick. Public health considers someone exposed when they’ve had 15 cumulative minutes in contact with an infected person, less than six feet apart.

Public Health Madison & Dane County does not require businesses to notify the public after an employee or patron tests positive for COVID-19. Some have done so anyway, citing a desire for transparency and to build trust with employees and patrons.

That includes Madison restaurants DLUX, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company (two locations) and Graze. Tory Miller, chef/owner at Graze, said he saw no downside in choosing to inform the public.

“If I’m honest with my staff, I’m going to be honest with my customers. And if I get backlash because of that, then shame on those customers,” Miller said. “It’s also a chance to raise a bit of awareness. Our staff is putting themselves in danger to be doing what we’re doing.”