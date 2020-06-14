A Day to Remember: Volunteers bring 'prom-like' experience to students

"Our guests really look forward to this every year, so we were thinking, 'How can we still celebrate them safely? What would that look like?'" she said.

It turned out to be a significant logistical effort. Earlier on Sunday, a fleet of vehicles adorned with colorful flags and painted messages such as "Party time" and "Let's celebrate you" gathered in the parking lot of Heartland Church to coordinate the festivities. And volunteers were tasked with keeping the fast-paced rolling party going for about five hours.

Hannah Decker, a volunteer team leader, said it was a challenge to stay amped enough to make each stop special.

"It's such a different feeling than being at a prom with tons of people and lights going and everything," she said. "We're pounding coffee and trying to prepare for the next stop. ... It happens so quick."

The volunteers' efforts were appreciated by 19-year-old Nicole Lee, a Sun Prairie High School graduate who had been anticipating Night to Remember before it was canceled.

"I guess I was pretty disappointed," she said.