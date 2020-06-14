A Day to Remember: Volunteers bring 'prom-like' experience to students

Three cars pulled into a suburban neighborhood in Sun Prairie early Sunday afternoon and stopped in front of a tidy-looking two-story house.
Six young women wearing face masks and matching blue shirts appeared. Music blasted as they waved colorful streamers and rolled out red carpet for the guest of honor: 16-year-old Layla Beier, whose dress was quickly augmented by a purple feather boa and sunglasses.
The group proceeded to throw a brief but energetic dance party, complete with a bubble machine and lots of yelling "Woo!" After three songs, the dance crew packed up and moved on to the next "guest," leaving Beier — who just finished her sophomore year at Sun Prairie High School — to reflect on having a prom-like experience in her driveway.
"It was amazing," she said. "It felt special, like we were celebrating me."
Beier was one of about 160 people who participated in A Day to Remember — a coronavirus-era alternative to Night to Remember, an annual dance for youngsters, teens and adults with special needs. The event is usually held at Monona Terrace, but it was canceled last month due to COVID-19.
About 70 volunteers, mostly from Heartland Church in Sun Prairie, helped bring the 15-minute parties to participants' front yards, said Melissa Shutwell, executive director of Night to Remember.
"Our guests really look forward to this every year, so we were thinking, 'How can we still celebrate them safely? What would that look like?'" she said.
It turned out to be a significant logistical effort. Earlier on Sunday, a fleet of vehicles adorned with colorful flags and painted messages such as "Party time" and "Let's celebrate you" gathered in the parking lot of Heartland Church to coordinate the festivities. And volunteers were tasked with keeping the fast-paced rolling party going for about five hours.
Hannah Decker, a volunteer team leader, said it was a challenge to stay amped enough to make each stop special.
"It's such a different feeling than being at a prom with tons of people and lights going and everything," she said. "We're pounding coffee and trying to prepare for the next stop. ... It happens so quick."
The volunteers' efforts were appreciated by 19-year-old Nicole Lee, a Sun Prairie High School graduate who had been anticipating Night to Remember before it was canceled.
"I guess I was pretty disappointed," she said.
"She just didn't have the opportunity to get all dressed up and have a prom-like experience in high school," said her mother, Mary Kraft-Lee. "So, this was a nice alternative event to get her out, get her pampered, have her hair done and all that stuff."
Lee participated in the pop-up dance party enthusiastically, and was beaming afterward as she sorted through a box of gifts she'd received from the volunteers.
So, would she remember the mini-prom that happened in her driveway?
"For the rest of my life," she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.