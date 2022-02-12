A complex live music scene

Live music – and the club scene — is a particularly complex landscape in Madison. Karen Reece, president of the Urban Community Arts Network and a member of the Greater Madison Music City Project, created to try to make Madison a national hub for music, said that hip hop – largely pressured out of the Madison music scene in the early 2000s — is making a comeback at some smaller Madison clubs.

“The true test will be to see if we can maintain this for six months to a year and as more general events continue to pick up, competing for limited stage time,” Reece said in an email.

Reece also noted that more pop-up venues that feature diverse vendors are coming on the scene, such as the Culture Collectives on State Street. And Mad Lit, the free outdoor concert series held on the 100 block of State Street last year – founded by Rob “Rob Dz” Franklin to create a friendly, welcoming scene for all walks of life “to vibe with one another” – will return this year, with shows starting July 1. More hip hop and other cultural events are listed on the UCAN calendar at www.ucanmadison.org/calendar/

“The real test as to whether the landscape is actually changing will be (first) to see if these opportunities persist throughout and beyond the next year, and more importantly, if Black artists are allowed to thrive with their own businesses and opportunities as opposed to going through white-led organizations to have access to stages and opportunities,” she said.

But Madison native Joey B. Banks, a professional musician for 40 years, said that a lack of venues for Black musicians – and a dearth of local Black musicians themselves – has been problematic for decades.

“There are a lot of layers to this,” he said.

“I do a lot of booking. I play in a variety of bands that represent a cross-section of rock and funk, mainly,” said Banks.

“Booking for my funk band is a challenge. And I’m the only Black artist in my band. There really aren’t that many Black (musicians) in Madison.”

Playing in clubs is expensive for bands that have to pay for technicians and marketing — and they’re expected to bring in a fan base, Banks said. Covid has made the live music business even more challenging for everyone.

A report released last August by the GMMCP found that in 2018, Dane County’s “music ecosystem” was a $636 million business directly supporting 3,961 jobs, most of them in Madison. But while white workers in the area’s music ecosystem earned an average $29,968 annually from 2015-19, Black/African American and Asian workers in the music industry earned $13,485 and $12,715, respectively.

There are some smaller clubs like the Bur Oak, Harmony Bar and Bos Meadery that are “supporting as much as they can” and welcoming diverse bands, said Banks.

But “I wish I had a more positive take on it,” he said. While many Madison venues feature hits written by Black artists, the bands who play them are all white.

“I think supporting Black music and Black musicians are two different things,” said Banks. With his band the FunkeeJBeez, “I get a lot of offers to do stuff outside the Madison area. I can book a SummerFest gig with that band, but to book a gig (in Madison) would be harder.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.