A Christmas eve surprise: Madison social worker given a van and then pays it forward

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I presented her with the keys and said 'It's yours,'" he said. "She kind of dropped to the ground and started crying. She just lost it."

Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, said Hunt has "just an unbelievable soul" who puts tens of thousands of miles on her car driving around to help community members. The gift will go on to assist hundreds of more people in need, including a family who received a helping hand on Thursday.

Hank's van was loaded with supplies for a Madison area family who had been homeless for a while. The single mom and her five children had recently secured an apartment but didn't have furniture and slept on the floor.

Hunt, Meicher Santek and others planned to deliver furniture, blankets, towels, a vacuum, other home furnishings, and even some Christmas presents for the kids.

"We’re on our way right now to pay it forward to another family," Meicher Santek said as she drove to the family's new home. "We’re going to make this woman’s Christmas very special."

Photos of the year: A look back at the Wisconsin State Journal's top photos of 2020

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.