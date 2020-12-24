A Christmas eve surprise: Madison social worker given a van and then pays it forward

The gift Jacquelyn Hunt received this year won't fit under any Christmas tree.
Schoepp Motors surprised Hunt with a van on Thursday morning, which she immediately used to help another family in need.
Hunt's previous vehicle was totaled after she slid off the road during a recent bout of bad weather. The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County heard Hunt was in the search for a new set of wheels and wanted to help someone who has made it her mission to help others, according to club chairwoman emeritus Jenny Meicher Santek.
Hunt is a longtime community leader who runs Families Overcoming Struggles to Encourage Resilience (F.O.S.T.E.R.) of Dane County, a nonprofit that helps families of color.
"She’s used to being the giver and she’s not used to be on the receiving end of things," Meicher Santek said.
Meicher Santek told Hunt that Schoepp Motors would give her a good deal — a ruse to get her to the dealer without raising her suspicions.
Tony Vant, a manager at the Middleton dealer, said Meicher Santek called earlier this week asking for help and the owner agreed to give a car away, a first for the dealership. Vant and Santa Claus helped Meicher Santek present the gift, leading her to a bow-topped minivan.
"I presented her with the keys and said 'It's yours,'" he said. "She kind of dropped to the ground and started crying. She just lost it."
Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, said Hunt has "just an unbelievable soul" who puts tens of thousands of miles on her car driving around to help community members. The gift will go on to assist hundreds of more people in need, including a family who received a helping hand on Thursday.
Hank's van was loaded with supplies for a Madison area family who had been homeless for a while. The single mom and her five children had recently secured an apartment but didn't have furniture and slept on the floor.
Hunt, Meicher Santek and others planned to deliver furniture, blankets, towels, a vacuum, other home furnishings, and even some Christmas presents for the kids.
"We’re on our way right now to pay it forward to another family," Meicher Santek said as she drove to the family's new home. "We’re going to make this woman’s Christmas very special."