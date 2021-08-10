A boozy branding brainstorm, and other highlights of Forward Fest 2021

In the 12 years since Candy Phelps founded Madison creative agency Bizzy Bizzy, she’s helped startups with just about every step in the branding process, including one of the very first ones: Coming up with a name for their venture.
Until they’ve got a name, founders can’t register their business or get business cards. “Everything is sort of pinned on this business name,” Phelps said. Some founders have had a name in mind for years or come up with ideas easily. But many companies, especially tech companies, don’t.
“We just did a website for a company (whose name) was a very long horrible acronym,” Phelps said. “It's a really common bad branding practice where they just have a whole sentence of what they do, and then they pull the first letter of that.”
Alternatively, with so many internet domain names already taken, many companies opt for invented or misspelled words like Lyft and Fiverr, but those have drawbacks too.
“It's gone too far,” Phelps said. “It can cause people a lot of problems if they don't think through those weird spellings or how it's pronounced or whether or not anyone can actually remember it.”
That’s why her company offers a “brandstorm,” a one-day service in which her team will meet with a client to brainstorm possible brand names. “Sometimes just getting people into a mindset that they're not used to being in can really help jar new ideas loose,” Phelps said.
The process, which might take a whole afternoon or just an hour, involves a thesaurus, a bunch of “really off-the-wall words that are totally not appropriate,” and a lot of laughing.
But it wasn’t until this year, as Phelps and her team were preparing to host an event as part of the technology and entrepreneurship-themed Forward Festival, that they thought about the ways that process resembled improv comedy.
“It's kind of improvisational. There's a lot of spit balling and riffing off each other,” Phelps said.
What would it be like, one of her colleagues wondered, if they added a comedian and a live audience? Could they harness the collective brain power of the room to generate more ideas in the same amount of time?
On Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m., they’ll put that idea to the test at “Branding with Brandy (the booze, not the singer),” a free Forward Festival event tentatively scheduled for the Come Back Inn, 508 E. Wilson St.
Local comedian Dina Nina will emcee the evening, while Phelps and two other branding experts work through a series of improv and branding exercises to brainstorm new names for a local food company. As at improv shows, everyone in the audience will be invited to toss out their own ideas.
Phelps’ team heard from a number of local companies or nonprofits that were looking for help in choosing a name, but some just weren’t the right fit for this sort of event.
“We had some applications from nonprofits that were very serious and would be very sad to joke about. Infant mortality was one of the things. That was sort of how we narrowed it down: What's a business that wouldn't be bad to joke about?”
Aiming for a true improv experience, Phelps won’t reveal the company, but she said the owner has been doing branding exercises in advance and will participate in the evening’s activities. If all goes right, the business owner will leave with a shortlist of names and words to consider.
As for the audience, Phelps said, “We hope everyone has a good laugh. And if anybody is in the audience who has a startup or business idea, we want them to be able to take away some tactics and tools that we regularly use, so they could come up with their own business name or help a friend go through the process.”
Festival starts Thursday
Now in its 12th year, The Forward Festival is Wisconsin's largest technology and entrepreneurship festival. While last year’s event was an almost exclusively virtual experience, festival board member Hilary Stohs-Krause said this year’s event will be “a little bit more normal.” It’s scheduled to include a mix of in-person and virtual events, though Stohs-Krause said in a Thursday interview that event organizers are still watching for news developments amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Obviously, safety is a top priority for the festival,” Stohs-Krause said, noting that each event is organized by an independent organization or company. Festival organizers have asked individual event organizers to announce their COVID-19 precautions in advance so that participants can decide whether they feel comfortable attending in person.
Meanwhile, many in-person events will offer the option to attend virtually, a holdover from 2020.
“Last year, it became more apparent how having hybrid events, or even online-only events, really can open up the audience and assist with its accessibility,” Stohs-Krause said, adding that people tuned in last year from all over the country and the world. Now, she hopes, the virtual option will let people participate regardless of their geographic location or day-to-day responsibilities.
Most of the more than 60 events in the lineup this year are free, but some have registration fees — typically under $25 — and some accept donations. Those who purchase a $49 Forward Pass get access to all events. Regardless of cost, many events have capacity limits, so attendees are encouraged to register online in advance.
A few highlights:
Starting Block Social Impact Cohort Pitch Competition: In April, Madison business accelerator Starting Block selected 11 entrepreneurial teams with innovative ideas for solving important societal problems. Among them were a disability rights advocate out to channel rage into opportunities, a mentor out to empower middle school girls of color and an experienced diversity consultant out to get people around the world using his racial equity toolkit. Now, as the cohort wraps up its term, each team will have one minute to pitch its work. The winner takes home a $2,500 cash prize. Friday, Aug. 13, 2-3:30 p.m. Virtual. Free.
Codes & Cyphers: The Girl Scout Cyber Crew: It’s never too early to learn how to be safe online, and this set of workshops is designed to help kids in kindergarten to fifth grade do just that. Through demonstrations and activities, mentors from Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland will teach kids how computers connect us all, as well as how to be careful in that connected world. Attendees can earn badges and patches. Space is limited, with spots designated for Girl Scouts and non-Girl Scouts. Chaperones required. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2-3:30 p.m. In-person at 4801 S. Biltmore Lane, Madison. $7 for Girl Scouts, $12 for non-Girl Scouts.
Social Responsibility in IoT: The Ethics of Programming for Connected Products: These days, the internet isn’t just for computers and smartphones. In a world where everything from dog collars to refrigerators can connect to the internet, what responsibilities do the programmers and product developers who make these tools have, what privacy and security laws do they need to consider? This panel, featuring a data privacy and cybersecurity attorney, and an app developer and a philosopher, will explore those questions. Thursday, Aug. 12, 9:30-11 a.m. Virtual. Free.
