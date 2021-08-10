A boozy branding brainstorm, and other highlights of Forward Fest 2021

On Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m., they’ll put that idea to the test at “Branding with Brandy (the booze, not the singer),” a free Forward Festival event tentatively scheduled for the Come Back Inn, 508 E. Wilson St.

Local comedian Dina Nina will emcee the evening, while Phelps and two other branding experts work through a series of improv and branding exercises to brainstorm new names for a local food company. As at improv shows, everyone in the audience will be invited to toss out their own ideas.

Phelps’ team heard from a number of local companies or nonprofits that were looking for help in choosing a name, but some just weren’t the right fit for this sort of event.

“We had some applications from nonprofits that were very serious and would be very sad to joke about. Infant mortality was one of the things. That was sort of how we narrowed it down: What's a business that wouldn't be bad to joke about?”