Naomi Kowles, a dogged broadcast journalist at WISC-TV Channel 3, got her first taste of the power of reporting when she was sent to cover a 2018 meeting about mining in Rhinelander.

Kowles was living on the East Coast, working in graphic design, when she told one of her clients, the publisher of The Northwoods Star Journal in Rhinelander, about her interest in writing, and he said she should consider becoming a stringer for his paper.

She was soon covering local government there.

Kowles was sent on her first assignment where the Oneida County board met for five hours to approve a rewrite of the county’s mining ordinance. She found she had the skills to talk to people in power and show how their decisions affect lives. Kowles was hooked.

“I’ve always been very passionate about just making the world a better place, right? Sounds cliché, but it’s true,” she said.

Kowles, 29, said writing that first story was when a light bulb clicked on. “I’m just a bit of a bulldog. It was one of those moments where I realized that I could use my power for good.”

From there, she became a producer at WSAW-TV, a station in Wausau, and then broke into investigative reporting, getting stories on national television and winning numerous broadcast journalism awards.

Kowles grew up in New York’s Hudson Valley, 100 miles north of New York City. Her parents moved the family across the border to Pennsylvania’s Poconos when she was 14.

Her parents, both retired, still live in Pennsylvania. Her father was an airplane mechanic and “still dabbles in it.” Her mother was in social work, and also spent some time at home raising Kowles and her two brothers.

Kowles started at WISC-TV in October 2020, three weeks before the election.

When she first moved to Madison, she lived on the Near East Side, close to Williamson Street, and last summer moved to the Bay Creek area.

Tell me about your start in TV journalism as a producer in Wausau.

For readers who may not be terribly familiar with producing, you basically put the newscast together. You decide what stories are going to be in a newscast, you write those stories into a 30-second blurb. And it was fine, but I really missed being out in the field. And the station had an investigative reporting unit that I just fell in love with. One of the reporters moved on, and I was lucky enough to be considered for the spot, and it’s kind of history ever since.

You won multiple awards at the Wausau station for reporting on child sexual assault.

Well, me and my partner, Emily Davies, she became the senior investigative reporter, and that was actually my first project out the door. The two of us started a monthslong project investigating how often child sexual assault was happening, what kinds of penalties existed for people who were charged. As a part of our reporting, we uncovered just some shocking things in terms of just how frequent it was, how low penalties could be in court. It ended up being, I believe, a 12-part series that we ran. And this, again, this is my first project out of the gate, so really more kudos and credit to Emily Davies for taking that on with me. She’s still there as their investigative reporter, one of my closest friends.

What brought you to Madison?

Two things really. My boss at the time who hired me, she had been my boss in Wausau. Sarah Gray was fantastic to work for. She’s no longer our news director, but I really loved working for her. So when she tried to recruit me, it was an easy call. But more than that, I really loved the city. I wanted something a little bit bigger than Wausau, and I loved the Madison vibe.

And so, were you hired as Channel 3’s lead investigative reporter?

Yes.

What about hosting the Sunday public affairs show “For the Record”? How did that come about?

I wasn’t hired to do that, but when I came on, it was October, 2020, it was kind of a little bit of a down period for the show. Obviously, Neil Heinen had done an incredible job over the last several decades manning that show. But he had very recently retired ... And previous to his retirement, the show had also been in a bit of a hiatus because of COVID, as all newsrooms everywhere ... Two weeks after I arrived at the station, I was just asked to give the reporter a break who was handling it at the time, and it just has stayed mine ever since.

Is it ever hard for you to ask the tough questions? Does it ever make you nervous?

I think it was probably earlier in my career. Certainly, every now and again it might be a little bit tough. But frankly, I’ve been doing this for a few years now, and people who are close to me also know that there’s almost no question I won’t ask any person, whether it’s my boss or the mayor or the governor of Wisconsin. It’s just, it’s my personality.

