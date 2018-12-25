My dad tells me he’s an atheist. Given the women he married — first my mom, the daughter of an Episcopalian minister, and then my stepmom, a Jewish spiritual director — I tell him I don’t quite believe him. Dad grew up in Manhattan, the grandson of Jewish immigrants who fled persecution in Eastern Europe. And though his parents were raised in Jewish families, they made a surprising turn to Unitarianism when Dad was an adolescent, leaving him feeling Jewish only ancestrally. By the time he met my mom and moved to San Francisco, Dad had become expert at getting out of going to church. But he attended holiday services with Mom, knowing it was important to her, and he loved going to get a tree at Fort Mason — a cavernous former Army post on the Bay that filled, every winter, with Christmas trimmings.
After my parents divorced, Mom began to date her longtime partner, Molly. When Mom and Molly were ousted from our longtime church for being a gay couple, we began to search for a new religious home in San Francisco. Burning from their rejection, I felt less connected to most of the churches we visited than I did to the way my grandparents practiced Christianity: with openness, creativity, and a healthy dose of eccentricity. (My grandmother, who dreamed of writing in Paris before she fell in love with my grandfather, hung a Richard Avedon photograph of a nude woman and a snake in their living room — which surely surprised any conservative congregants.)
Meanwhile, Dad went on a blind date with my future stepmother, Ellen. Ellen was highly involved in San Francisco’s Jewish community, as well as her synagogue, Temple Emanu-El. When they married, Ellen brought Judaism into our home. I found myself increasingly fascinated by it: the weekly Shabbat ritual, the language and traditions that were foreign to me but had been native to my great-grandparents. When I asked Ellen to teach me Hebrew, we leaned over a textbook that was meant for students half my age.
Perhaps Ellen found in me the eager student she didn’t have in Dad, who says he couldn’t believe in God after the Holocaust. Slowly, Ellen segued out of her work in HR and trained to become a spiritual director. She worked with men and women considering Judaism, often referred to as “Jews by choice,” as they explored and undertook the conversion process. Many had Jewish partners and were in the process of deciding whether and how to raise children in the faith; others simply sought conversion for themselves.
As Ellen counseled interfaith families, she also found herself in a position of compromise. In some ways, Dad’s house — ostensibly the Jewish one — was itself an interfaith space. Just as he did with Mom, Dad attended holiday services with Ellen at the temple, and we celebrated Shabbat each Friday night. But he struggled to give up the Christmas tree ritual, and he loved listening to the Messiah.
Despite the fact that there is nothing more important to Ellen than her Jewish identity, she accepted — and eventually embraced — our mixed holiday traditions. Every year, I helped her take our three menorahs out of storage and install their tall, elegant candles. She led us in Hanukkah blessings and made latkes for us to bring to school. Meanwhile, she set out the ornaments before we dressed the tree and listened to the Messiah with Dad in the living room. One year, when we were too harried to get a tree, Ellen arranged the ornaments festively on a table — an image I still treasure for its generosity and flexibility.
Every year, my brother and I celebrated Christmas Day with Mom and Molly, but we spent the twenty-sixth at Dad and Ellen’s house. There, the tree was lit with our favorite ornaments. Chocolate coins rested in glass bowls throughout the living room, dreidels scattered beside them. A Hanukkah banner hung above the Christmas tree, glinting silver and blue, as we sipped mimosas on the couch. Instead of an Elf on a Shelf, a Mensch on a Bench — safely ensconced in plastic packaging — presided over the festivities.
I know many people of faith would be uncomfortable with this scene — and, aware as I am of today’s fraught and sensitive religious climate, I would never imply that an interfaith approach is right for everyone. For us, though, Chrismukkah is not only the result of integrating multiple religious identities; it reminds me just how hard we’ve worked to create our own version of family. After all, this is what interfaith relationships entail: not just the joining of two religious histories, but the joining of two — or, in our case, more than two — personal histories.
As for my Dad’s atheism? We may not agree on whether he really believes in a higher power, but I know he has faith in one thing: finding a way for all of our traditions to respectfully co-exist… and even, with time, to become one.