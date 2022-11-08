9 p.m.: Town of Middleton voters still waiting to vote

Hundreds of Town of Middleton voters stood in line for hours to vote on Tuesday, with some saying they waited as long as three hours.

As of 9 p.m., there were between 60 and 100 people still waiting to vote, and poll workers expected it would take another hour to get everyone through the line.

Luke Atterbury, the chief poll worker, said the hold-up is "just time going through the poll books. A lot of it is if you get an 'M' last name, and the having to flip to (the) ‘Z,’ (page) next.”

35-year-old Brandy Li said, “I got here at around 5:30 with my husband, but we thought the wait was too long so we went home and came back at 7:30. My husband's just voting. It was three hours for him.”

Just after 9 p.m., poll workers said they had counted 2,200 ballots so far, including 1,900 absentee ballots. There are about 5,000 registered voters in the town of Middleton.

Mark Wagner, 55, arrived at about 7 p.m. and was still in line an hour and a half later.

Anyone who is in line to vote at a polling place at 8 p.m. is allowed to vote, no matter how long it takes to get to the front of the line.