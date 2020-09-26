 Skip to main content
83-year-old man dead following fiery crash on U.S. Route 18
One person is dead and another injured following a crash on U.S. Route 18 in Iowa County near Dodgeville Saturday. 

The crash occurred at around 11:30 a.m. after an eastbound vehicle crossed over the center line into westbound lanes and struck a vehicle traveling westbound head-on, according to an initial investigation. 

The eastbound vehicle then caught fire and became engulfed in flames. The driver of the vehicle, an 83-year-old man from Cobb, whose name was withheld by authorities pending the notification of his family, died as a result of the crash. 

Iowa County Sheriff, Dodgeville Fire and EMS responded to the crash. 

The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to a hospital for their injuries, which were not life threatening according to a report by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

