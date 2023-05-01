A 74-year-old Madison man was arrested Sunday for a hit-and-run crash on the North Side, according to police.

Officers responded to a driver striking a woman and her dog at 9:35 a.m. Thursday at a shopping center on the 2800 block of Sherman Avenue and leaving the scene, according to the city-wide notable call list put out by the Madison Police Department.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Monday that the woman declined being taken to the hospital by ambulance, but an officer later took her after she continued to have pain.

Officers reviewed digital evidence of the incident and located and arrested Rudy D. Amador for second degree recklessly endangering safety and hit and run causing injury, Fryer said.

The dog was not injured.