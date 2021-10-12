7 more women report being groomed by Oregon marching band staffer, organization says

"Victims needed to know that the organization would hold this individual accountable for (his) behavior," Compton-Allen said. "As an organization, it was important to let women that have suffered alone, thinking that is was only them, know that they aren’t alone and that they had the opportunity to share their stories with us and/or detectives."

McGlauchlen said he's been contacted by parents and past corps board members who know of other women whom Henzie-Skogen groomed.

"There are additional (students) that have not come forward. I do know that for a fact," McGlauchen said. "I don’t know what that number is."

District responds

The Oregon School District said it was "deeply saddened and troubled" to learn of the allegations last week.

"While Shadow Drum & Bugle Corps is independent from the Oregon School District and Mr. Henzie Skogen was never one of our employees, we understand the harmful impact this situation can have on our students," district spokesperson Erika Mundinger said. "We are in the process of reaching out to the families of current Oregon students who may have been impacted through their involvement with Shadow to offer resources and support."