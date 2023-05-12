The Dane County Humane Society is seeking $7,500 from the public to care for 50 cats it rescued this week from a Madison residence.

The humane society admitted 15 cats from the Madison home on Tuesday, the organization stated. It brought another 35 cats from the same residence on Friday after city workers deemed the home uninhabitable. Public Health Madison and Dane County Animal Services workers found 22 cats dead at the residence.

The money the humane society is seeking will go toward providing "urgent medical care, vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries, other anticipated procedures such as dentals, staff overtime, daily care, and other necessary medical interventions," the organization stated.

“Unfortunately, receiving this large volume of cats all at once puts a strain on our resources and staff, so we’re reaching out to our community for help," humane society spokesperson Lisa Bernard said.

The public can donate money online at go.madison.com/HelpCats. The humane society is also accepting donations at its Madison shelter, 5132 Voges Road, with checks made payable to the organization with "Heal" in the subject line.

“Cases like this are reminders of why spay and neuter procedures and vaccines are so important," Bernard said in a statement. Cats can multiply very quickly. Some can begin having kittens as young as 4 months old, they can have up to three litters per year, and each litter can have an average of 4 to 6 kittens."