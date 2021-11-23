64 years of giving to the Empty Stocking Club: Photos depict 3 generations of generosity

Continuing a decades-long tradition, John Pike, 67, of Verona, second from right, celebrates his family's latest donation to the Wisconsin State Journal's Empty Stocking club with his son, James, 36, and grandchildren William, 2½, left, and Oliver, 4, each holding a $5 bill. The elder Pike is holding a photo the State Journal ran in 1988 of him with the then-3½-year-old James making a $1 donation. In that photo, John is holding a photo the newspaper ran of him in 1957, then 3½, dropping a quarter into his piggy bank to donate to the charity.
John Pike, with son James, who is about to make his $1 donation in 1988. John is holding the photo the State Journal took of him 31 years earlier.
John, then 3½, about to drop a coin in his piggy bank in 1957. The original caption read: "Although he's only 3½ years old and too young to understand the full significance of the spirit of giving at Christmas time, John Pike will join the throng of Madison children who open their piggy banks to give of their savings to the Empty Stocking club fund."
By the time the Christmas season arrived in 1918, many Madison families were hurting.